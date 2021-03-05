The Better Call Saul star has some youthful regrets from his time on SNL.

Bob Odenkirk wishes he weren't so 'stuck up' when he worked on Saturday Night Live: 'I was such a prick back then'

Bob Odenkirk won an Emmy during his time as a writer on Saturday Night Live, but his past at Studio 8H still haunts him.

"I was such a prick back then," the Better Call Saul star confessed of his stint on the legendary NBC sketch comedy show during an appearance on PeopleTV's Couch Surfing.

"I was so opinionated. I was a very opinionated comedy writer," he revealed, watching a clip of his younger self making a cameo on an April 13, 1991 episode hosted by Catherine O'Hara. "I was a writer on the show and Lorne [Michaels] would sometimes have me do a part in the scene, a small part like that. And of course I was starstruck at Catherine O'Hara, who was just the best."

Odenkirk, who wrote on the show in the late '80s and early '90s alongside contemporaries like Conan O'Brien and Robert Smigel, admitted looking back at it made him "kind of sad."

"I wish I wasn't such a stuck up young man. I wish I was a sweeter fellow because I had a great opportunity there. I made the most of it. I learned a lot about comedy writing and I made some great friends for life at that show, but I still wish I'd just handled it better, but don't you always wish that about your young self?"

Image zoom Bob Odenkirk in a cameo on 'SNL' in 1991. | Credit: Saturday Night Live/Youtube; Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

Although he only made a few brief onscreen appearances, Odenkirk struck comedy gold behind the camera as co-creator of one of SNL's most iconic recurring characters, Chris Farley's motivational speaker Matt Foley, which he wrote with the late comedian at Second City before taking the hilarious van-dweller to the SNL stage.

Odenkirk went on to win another Emmy as a writer on The Ben Stiller Show, and created and starred on his own sketch series Mr. Show With Bob and David along with David Cross, before going on to make a more dramatic turn on Breaking Bad and leading its spin-off series Better Call Saul.

