Bob Odenkirk thanks fans for 'goodwill' on 1st anniversary of heart attack on Better Call Saul set

Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk is thanking his fans one year after suffering a heart attack on the set of the hit AMC drama.

"A Thank You to you, whoever you are," Odenkirk wrote in a Twitter post Tuesday. "A year ago today I briefly flirted with 'quietus' and this elicited a wave of goodwill and warmth towards me. I will forever feel unworthy of it. I will also always be appreciative and look to pass it on. Thank you. No reply necessary."

Odenkirk collapsed on set in July 2021 while filming season 6's eighth episode, "Point and Shoot." The actor explained in a recent interview with EW that when he returned to set in September 2021, they began with shooting scenes from episode 9. "But if you're looking to compare a human being pre- and post- heart attack," he said, "you'll want to look at the scene with Kim and Jimmy, when Lalo was talking to them about the plan."

"I'll just say for the hundredth time —but I'll say it 500 more times in my life — it's so nice that everyone cares so much," he continued. "I thank people for caring about it and if any good can come of it, it can be other 50-plus-year-old people getting into see their doctor and maybe getting a double check on their heart."

The Better Call Saul series finale airs August 15.

