The Better Call Saul actor addressed the public for the first time since being hospitalized after collapsing on set earlier this week.

Bob Odenkirk says he's taking time to recover after 'small heart attack': 'I'm going to be ok'

Bob Odenkirk says he doing okay after suffering a "small heart attack."

The Better Call Saul actor, who had collapsed on the New Mexico set of his show on Tuesday, turned to Twitter on Friday, sharing an update on his condition.

"Hi. It's Bob," he wrote. "Thank you. To my family and friends who have surrounded me this week. And for the outpouring of love from everyone who expressed concern and care for me. It's overwhelming. But I feel the love and it means so much."

The 58-year-old actor revealed the medical condition that brought him to the hospital — a heart attack — but said he is on the mend.

"I had a small heart attack," Odenkirk tweeted. "But I'm going to be ok thanks to Rosa Estrada and the doctors who knew how to fix the blockage without surgery. Also, AMC and SONYs support and help throughout this has been next-level. I'm going to take a beat to recover but I'll be back soon."

On Wednesday, the actor's reps said he was in stable condition at an Albuquerque, N.M. hospital after suffering a "heart-related incident" on the set of his AMC series.

"We can confirm Bob is in stable condition after experiencing a heart related incident," his representatives said at the time, read. "He and his family would like to express gratitude for the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, as well as his cast, crew and producers who have stayed by his side. The Odenkirks would also like to thank everyone for the outpouring of well wishes and ask for their privacy at this time as Bob works on his recovery."

Odenkirk was rushed to the hospital on Tuesday night after collapsing on set while filming his show's sixth (and final season). As the news filtered out, many, including his former Breaking Bad costar Bryan Cranston, appealed for "positive energy" and "prayers" for his friend.

"Today I woke up to news that has made me anxious all morning," Cranston wrote in an Instagram post Wednesday. "My friend, Bob Odenkirk collapsed last night on the set of Better Call Saul. He is in the hospital in Albuquerque and receiving the medical attention he needs but his condition is not known to the public as yet. Please take a moment in your day today to think about him and send positive thoughts and prayers his way, thank you." Better Call Saul star Michael Mando also asked fans to send Odenkirk healing thoughts, tweeting, "Last night our dear Bob was rushed to the hospital after he collapsed on stage. Send all your positive energy and love to him and his family - let's hope to have him back as soon as possible I love u so much, my friend xo."

Earlier this week, Nate Odenkirk, Bob's son, tweeted reassuring news: "He's going to be okay."

