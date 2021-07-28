The actor is currently under medical care.

Bob Odenkirk rushed to hospital after collapsing on set of Better Call Saul

Bob Odenkirk was rushed to the hospital Tuesday after collapsing on the set of Better Call Saul.

The actor and his fellow cast members were filming in New Mexico when Odenkirk collapsed, and an ambulance was called. He remains under medical care. TMZ first reported the news.

Odenkirk was shooting the Breaking Bad series' sixth and final season, which was originally slated to air later this year but has been delayed due to COVID restrictions.

It's been a busy year for the comedy vet, who in addition to appearing in TV shows like I Think You Should Leave, No Activity, and Mom made his first foray into big-screen action in Nobody. The 58-year-old trained for two years to prepare for the film, learning boxing, jujitsu, karate, and judo moves so he could execute the intricate fight sequences in the production.

Better Call Saul concluded its fifth season with tantalizing cliffhangers. Lalo (Tony Dalton) marched off angrily into the night after piecing together that Nacho (Michael Mando) had conspired with others to kill him, while Kim (Rhea Seehorn) not-so-jokingly proposed a plan to sabotage Howard (Patrick Fabian) to get that Sandpiper suit settled, much to the shock of Jimmy (Odenkirk).

It's unclear how far along the series was in filming its final 13 episodes, and whether Odenkirk's medical emergency will delay production.

