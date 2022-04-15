You probably have a few (hundred) questions about what dangers lie ahead for Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman/Gene Takovic in the final season of Breaking Bad prequel Better Call Saul. And they're all very valid, but the man who plays all three of him, Bob Odenkirk, thinks that there is another pressing question — or two — that should be knocking around your brain as you prepare to enter the ABQ for the last time. Yes, it involves his onscreen wife, lawyer extraordinaire Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn), who revealed an even darker side of herself in the season 5 finale, as she pitched Jimmy on a plan to settle the Sandpiper suit while damaging the reputation of her former mentor, Howard (Patrick Fabian), as collateral damage.

"Who is Kim? What's driving her?" Odenkirk tells EW. "Jimmy's eyes are open now — she's not exactly who he thought he knew. Those two have a pretty huge gap there now that they didn't have before, that they have to rediscover each other. At least Jimmy has to try to figure out who this Kim is. Kim feels to me like she could go off the rails — a little haywire, there's a loose screw inside her, and I don't know what she's going to do."

Seehorn told EW that Kim "cannot keep the internal and the external separate any longer. Kim's compartmentalizing was always going to have a reckoning day — and it comes." And while she hints that "there's a lot more to be learned about the cost of how much they affect each other," Seehorn reminds that Kim is "not just in reaction to Jimmy — and never has been."

As Better Call Saul approaches the timeline of Breaking Bad — and, of course, occasionally shoots past it to offer peeks at Cinnabon manager Gene — the question looms ominously: Where is Kim Wexler while Saul is cutting deals for Walt? Has she washed her hands of him? Is she, gulp, no longer among the living? Before he filmed the latter part of season 6 and knew the contents of the series finale, Odenkirk told EW: "[Co-creators Peter Gould and Vince Gilligan] don't kill characters off easily. I just don't think she dies. I also think it's just more painful for Saul and Jimmy, if she's alive and she's across town and he can't see her because they split up and it was rough and maybe even dangerous. It's a permanent scar in his heart." (When asked about the hordes of fans concerned for Kim's welfare, Seehorn quipped: "I would tell them that I, too, was concerned for Kim. And now that I know the ending, I'm going to let you go on the ride yourself.")

Bob Odenkirk as Jimmy McGill, Rhea Seehorn as Kim Wexler - Better Call Saul Kim (Rhea Seehorn) and Jimmy (Bob Odenkirk) have a lot to ponder — and to plot — in season 6 | Credit: Greg Lewis/AMC/Sony Pictures Television

Of course, there are those who hold out hope that Kim somehow remains a secreted-away part of his life during the Bad era, but Odenkirk (who again, didn't know the final outcome at the time) wasn't buying that theory. "I don't see them together," he says. "I don't think they live their lives in the sunlight as she's a high-end lawyer and he's a bus-bench-car-accident lawyer, and then at home at night, they're just a suburban couple. I don't think she's in his life. I think that's the big marker in his life that drives him darker and down deeper. And the question is: Can he resurrect himself as Gene? Can he come out from hiding and also just let go of that hurt that he has that makes him want to strike back at the world as this ethically challenged person?"

Many questions to ponder, indeed. So here's one more about the final season from Odenkirk, this time phrased as a statement: "It's hard to tell who's crazier — Jimmy or Kim."

The diagnosis may be as challenging to determine as their prognosis. On April 18, the search for final answers begins.

