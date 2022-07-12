Bob Odenkirk reveals next week's episode of Better Call Saul features the scene in which he had a heart attack

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Odenkirk revealed that he's feeling "very good" and is in "great shape," but that next week's episode is the one during which he suffered a heart attack.

"I didn't go back to shoot for five weeks. I had a five-week break to recover. And then when I went back, we limited our shooting to 12-hour days," Odenkirk told THR. "And so they took care of me and I was able to do it, and hopefully you can't tell when I had the heart attack and when I didn't. Next week is the scene where I have the heart attack. And probably about three quarters of the scene was shot before I had the heart attack, the day of the heart attack, and then the other quarter scene was after."

Rewatching the episode, Odenkirk says he doesn't have any memory of that day on set at all, calling it a "complete blank."

"The strangest thing about it is that I really have no memory of that day," he elaborated. "I'm really watching something that I don't have any memory of acting in, which is a rare thing. I mean, usually you watch [something], and you have some recall of that even if it was shot months ago. But in this case, it's such a complete blank. It's very strange. I gotta tell you, it's a weird thing to have lost basically about a week and a half. Clean, just clean, clean nothing. That's a strange experience anyway. Otherwise, I'm fine."

As for his Emmy nomination, perhaps the fifth time is the charm. Odenkirk is especially honored, considering "the intense experience of this final season of Saul shooting," as he said in a statement reacting to his nod. Odenkirk also made sure to shout-out his co-star Rhea Seehorn, who plays brilliant attorney Kim Wexler after she earned her first (and long overdue) nomination.

"This show is one-of-a-kind and I'll treasure each of these high points, there have been so many," Odenkirk said, concluding his statement, "and I'm thankful for everything."

