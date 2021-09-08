The actor has returned to finish filming the show's final season after collapsing on set earlier this year.

Bob Odenkirk is 'so happy' to be back to work on Better Call Saul after heart attack

Bob Odenkirk is officially back to work filming Better Call Saul's sixth and final season after having suffered what he referred to as a "small heart attack" in July.

The actor shared a behind-the-scenes look at himself in the makeup chair with makeup artist Cheri Montesanto making him look "not ugly for shooting."

"Back to work on Better Call Saul!" Odenkirk tweeted on Wednesday. "So happy to be here and living this specific life surrounded by such good people."

"Bob is back!" Better Call Saul showrunner Peter Gould tweeted. "A great day for us!"

Odenkirk had collapsed on the show's set in July but remained in stable condition at a hospital in Albuquerque, N.M. He later shared that he suffered "a small heart attack" but didn't require surgery. He thanked the public for the outpouring of love and concern after word got out, and he mentioned he would "take a beat to recover" with the promise to "be back soon."

By August, he offered another update, saying he was "doing great."

"I've had my very own 'It's a wonderful life' week of people insisting I make the world slightly better. Wow! Thank you," he tweeted at the time. "I love everyone right now but let's keep expectations reasonable!"

Better Call Saul Bob Odenkirk in 'Better Call Saul' | Credit: Greg Lewis/AMC/Sony Pictures Television

The final season of Better Call Saul was already delayed from 2021 to 2022 due to the pandemic. Production was again halted following Odenkirk's collapse but is now back up and running.

Teasing the last 13 episodes, Gould told EW, "Anybody who watches the show carefully and is thinking about where this is all going, one of the questions you have to ask yourself is: 'What does this man deserve?' Not just: 'What's going to happen to him?,' but 'What would be a deserving end to this? Does Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman/Gene Takovic deserve death? Does he deserve love? What would be the most fitting end for this guy — for the show?' Obviously the end for everybody is death, but that may not be where we leave this guy. Is there any way for him to win any redemption after everything that he's done?"