Bob Odenkirk is headed back to school.

Fresh off his award-winning performance in AMC's Better Call Saul, the actor is already set to make his grand return to the network in the new comedy-drama series Lucky Hank on March 19. And, in a teaser trailer released today, his new role promises to bring its own sprinkling of chaos too.

"I've always been a difficult man," Odenkirk says in the close up clip. "I specialize in minor strife and insignificant irritation. That's my lane."

Previously titled Straight Man, the series is based on Richard Russo's 1997 novel and sees Odenkirk as William Henry Devereaux Jr., the wise-cracking English department chairman of an ailing Pennsylvania university. The show, which is described as a "midlife crisis tale," will delve into his character's career and personal life, with Mirielle Enos joining Odenkirk as his wife and Olivia Scott Welch as his daughter.

Alongside the Devereaux family, Lucky Hank rounds out its cast with performances from Suzanne Cryer, Diedrich Bader, Sara Amini, and Cedric Yarbrough.

Odenkirk previously told EW that he was drawn to the series after finding a kindred spirit in William, who he called a "misanthrope."

Bob Odenkirk in the teaser trailer for 'Lucky Hank.'

"He's a cranky guy, but you like him," he said at the time. "And I just think tonally it's great. It feels like a new mashup of comedy and drama that we've been on the verge of for a long time. [It's like] you took a very fun show — like a Parks and Rec — and you said, 'Let's slow down and get to know these people and have their internal battles be a little bit more of the subject matter.'"

As luck would have it, Lucky Hank lands on AMC on March 19. Get up close and personal with Odenkirk in the teaser trailer above.

