Bob McGrath, one of the original cast members and longest-running human characters on Sesame Street, has died at age 90.

McGrath's family announced his death on his Facebook page Sunday. "Hello Facebook friends, the McGrath family has some sad news to share. Our father Bob McGrath, passed away today. He died peacefully at home, surrounded by his family ❤️."

Born in Ottawa, Ill. in 1932, McGrath went on to graduate from the University of Michigan's School of Music in 1954. He was drafted into the Army after graduating college and spent two years in Germany booking and performing for the Seventh Army Symphony Orchestra. He went on to earn a Masters in Voice from the Manhattan School of Music in 1959.

McGrath made use of his degree as a featured tenor on Sing Along with Mitch, a community sing-along program hosted by conductor Mitch Miller, for four seasons. McGrath then translated that success into a popular career as a recording artist in Japan.

In 1969, McGrath, along with Loretta Long, Matt Robinson, and Will Lee became the inaugural human cast of Sesame Street. McGrath played friendly neighborhood music teacher Bob Johnson, a role he would stay in for more than four decades.

Holly Robinson Peete, whose father Matt Robinson played science teacher Gordon and died in 2002, paid tribute to McGrath, sharing a scene she and her brother filmed with him when they were kids.

"I first met Bob McGrath in 1969 when my father and him starred together on Sesame Street," Peete wrote on Instagram. "He was the guy you saw on TV. The nicest, sweetest, kindest man. The first time my brother and I got to be on Sesame Street we had this scene with him. Rest in peace , Bob McGrath. You were so loved all over the world."

McGrath said that his two favorite moments on Sesame Street were the 1978 episode "Christmas Eve on Sesame Street," a muppet take on The Gift of the Magi, and a 1983 segment that addressed the death of Lee's Mr. Hooper, the candy store owner.

In 2016, Sesame Workshop announced McGrath, along with several other longtime castmembers, would not be returning for the show's 47th season, though he continued to represent the Workshop at public events.

McGrath is survived by his wife Ann, whom he married in 1958, as well as three daughters, two sons, and eight grandchildren.