"He was like, 'Any one of you would love to have sex with me,'" the RuPaul's Drag Race winner said on Delta Work's Very Delta podcast.

Before she embarks on Madonna's upcoming Celebration tour, the Drag Race season 8 champion and former We're Here cohost stopped by drag superstar Delta Work's Very Delta podcast for an interview Monday in which Bob recounted sexual remarks Stern allegedly made back when he was a judge on the NBC competition show.

"Howard Stern once bullied me. But, to be fair, I low-key signed up for it. It was for America's Got Talent," the 37-year-old performer told her Emmy-winning Drag Race sister. "Me and a couple of friends got together to do America's Got Talent before I was ever on Drag Race. We were all doing this number, and as we started doing our number, this group in the front started being like, 'Uh, uh uh uh!'.... So then they started throwing us off, we started dancing out of sync, and then people started crying on stage, and then we got the X X X all in a row."

Bob said panelist Sharon Osbourne told the friends that it looked like they "didn't even rehearse" for the audition, before Stern allegedly chimed in.

"And then Howard Stern said something like... 'You guys weren't great, but I would have sex with that one,' and [my friend that he pointed to] was like — I can't remember which one it was — she was like, 'I would never,'" Bob said. "He was like, 'Any one of you would love to have sex with me,' and I was like, 'I don't think you get to say that.' This is on stage. It never aired, probably because they were like, 'Howard, we can't air this,' but he was like, 'You'd be happy to have sex with me. Any one of you!'"

Bob the Drag Queen and Howard Stern Bob the Drag Queen; Howard Stern | Credit: Courtesy of HBO; Andrew Lipovsky/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty

Bob did not specify for which season she and her friends auditioned, though Stern served on the show's panel from seasons 7 through 10 alongside host Nick Cannon and a revolving door of co-judges, including Osbourne, Howie Mandel, Mel B, and Heidi Klum.

Representatives for Bob, Stern, and America's Got Talent did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

Created by Simon Cowell, America's Got Talent premiered in 2006 and spawned several international editions, including Britain's Got Talent, which led to the meteoric rise of singing sensation Susan Boyle.

Listen to Bob discuss her experience with Stern at the 54:35 mark in the Very Delta podcast episode above.

