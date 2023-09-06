The longtime TV personality died Aug. 26, just four months shy of his 100th birthday.

The cause of Bob Barker's death has been revealed.

According to his death certificate obtained by PEOPLE, the longtime Price Is Right host died of Alzheimer's Disease. Barker died in his Hollywood Hills home on Aug. 26, just four months shy of his 100th birthday.

Per the report, the certificate indicated that Barker had been living with the disease for an unspecified number of years, and also listed high blood pressure, hypothyroidism, and high cholesterol as "other significant conditions" factoring into his death.

The legendary Emmy-winning game show host had been hospitalized on two different occasions in recent years for severe back pain related to a prior injury. In 2017 and 2015, Barker also sought medical treatment after falling at his home.

However, despite those medical complications, Barker remained a steadfast presence on television for decades. Throughout his lengthy career, he won 14 Daytime Emmy Awards as host of The Price Is Right and four more as executive producer, in addition to a lifetime achievement Emmy in 1999. He ultimately retired at the age of 83.

"It is with profound sadness that we announce that the World's Greatest MC who ever lived, Bob Barker, has left us," Barker's longtime publicist, Roger Neal, said in a statement at the time of his death.

His girlfriend, Nancy Burnet, said in her own statement at the time, "I am so proud of the trailblazing work Barker and I did together to expose the cruelty to animals in the entertainment industry, including working to improve the plight of abused and exploited animals in the United States and internationally. We were great friends over these 40 years. He will be missed."

