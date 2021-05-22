Bo Burnham's quarantine comedy special Inside coming to Netflix Memorial Day weekend

Bo Burnham's return to comedy now has a set date.

Inside, Burnham's first comedy special in almost five years, will arrive on Netflix Sunday, May 30. The comedian-slash-actor-slash-director announced the release date via Instagram on Friday after first teasing the special last month.

"Hi. I made a new special. It was filmed by me, alone, without a crew or an audience, over the course of the past year," Burnham wrote in the earlier post.

The Promising Young Woman star stepped away from stand-up comedy for various personal reasons after his 2016 Netflix special Make Happy. Burnham told The Washington Post in 2018 that he struggled with anxiety during the tour for the special, sometimes having panic attacks on stage. "It's an incredibly surreal place to have one, within the confines of something you made in front of 3,000 people, that have no idea, that paid to come see you," Burnham said. "It's funny in hindsight."

During his hiatus from performing, Burnham has pursued other projects, including directing the 2018 film Eighth Grade. He's also set to star in HBO's upcoming 1980s Lakers series as Larry Bird.

You can watch a teaser for Inside below.