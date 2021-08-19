Watch the first trailer for BMF, which 50 Cent predicts will be bigger than Power

Welcome to the Black Mafia Family.

Starz has released the first trailer for BMF, the latest series from uber-producer 50 Cent, an integral member of the network's ever-growing Power universe.

BMF tells the true story of two Detroit brothers, Demetrious "Big Meech" Flenory (played by his son, Demetrious "Lil Meech" Flenory Jr.) and Terry "Southwest T" Flenory (Da'Vinchi), who went from small-time dealers to the founders of one of the country's most powerful crime families.

"Power is fictional," 50 Cent said at Thursday's TCA panel for BMF when comparing it to Starz's highest-rated series ever. "This is a true story, a completely different project. BMF is an organically bigger version of Power. I have constantly said it will outperform Power."

Among those also set to appear are Russell Hornsby, Wood Harris, La La Anthony, Snoop Dogg, and Eminem, who will cameo as Richard Wershe Jr., a.k.a. White Boy Rick. Hailing from Eminem's hometown of Detroit, Wershe became the youngest informant in FBI history before being arrested at 17 and sentence to life in prison.

BMF premieres Sept. 26 on Starz.