"F‑‑‑ being bosses, we gonna be kings."

That's the mentality of the Flenory brothers — the future kings of the Black Mafia Family — in an exclusive clip from the series premiere of Starz's crime drama BMF.

Hailing from Power universe producer 50 Cent, BMF tells the true story of two Detroit brothers, Demetrious "Big Meech" Flenory (played by his son, Demetrious "Lil Meech" Flenory Jr.) and Terry "Southwest T" Flenory (Da'Vinchi), who went from being small-time dealers to the founders of one of the country's most powerful crime families.

"BMF is a gritty coming-of-age family drama that's loosely based on real-life teenage brothers Demetrius and Terry Flenory, who rose out of poverty and started one of the largest organized crime families in U.S. history," says showrunner Randy Huggins, a former Power producer. "This is a universal tale about brotherhood, love, faith and the pursuit of the American dream."

Fall TV Preview Da'Vinchi and Demetrius Flenory Jr. on 'BMF' | Credit: Jessica Miglio/Starz

"Power is fictional," 50 Cent previously said when comparing BMF to Starz's highest-rated series ever. "This is a true story, a completely different project. BMF is an organically bigger version of Power. I have constantly said it will outperform Power."

BMF premieres Sunday on Starz.

