Blue's Clues hosts Steve, Joe, and Josh unite for Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade performance

Three hosts from different eras of the Nick Jr. classic banded together to celebrate the show's 25th anniversary.

Blue skidoo, three can too!

Several TV eras came together during Thursday's broadcast of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, as a trio of Blue's Clues hosts — including Steve (Steve Burns), Joe (Donovan Patton), and Josh (Joshua Dela Cruz) united to perform a sweet song in celebration of the beloved family show's 25th anniversary.

"Welcome to the Thanksgiving Day Parade!" Dela Cruz said in a video shared to the network's Twitter page early Thursday, in which Burns can also be seen greeting fans with a warm "Hey, everybody!" as Patton waves.

The group later appeared on a float next to the show's signature blue-hued canine to perform the song "You Can't Spell Blue Without You" in celebration of the show's 25th birthday, which fell on Sept. 8 of this year.

Dela Cruz is the current host of the show's revival series Blue's Clues & You!, which debuted in 2019 — 13 years after the original program ended its 10-year run in 2006. Patton took over from Burns as host in 2002, and fronted the program until its final episode.

In September, Burns partnered with Nick Jr. to make a video addressing his abrupt departure in the "Steve Went to College" episode.

"Look at all you have done and all you have accomplished in all that time. And it's just… it's just so amazing, right? I mean, we started out with clues and now it's what? Student loans, and jobs, and families, and some of that has been kind of hard, you know? I know you know," Burns said in the clip, in which he also referenced exploring different avenues of his career (including making music with Flaming Lips producer David Fridmann and drummer Steve Drozd). "I guess I just wanted to say that after all these years I never forgot you. Ever. And I'm super glad we're still friends."

Elsewhere at Thursday's parade, Peacock's Girls5eva cast reunited to sing the satirical comedy's signature song "Famous 5eva," while Kelly Rowland, Darren Criss, Mickey Guyton, and more also performed at the annual event.

Catch a glimpse of the Blue's Clues hosts singing at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in the footage above.

