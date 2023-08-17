David Yost's Billy will face off agains Lord Zedd once again — and EW has an exclusive look at the new Power Rangers Cosmic Fury title sequence.

Once a Ranger, always a Ranger. EW can exclusively confirm that original Blue Power Ranger actor David Yost is joining the cast of Power Rangers Cosmic Fury.

Yost's Billy Cranston — seen in the exclusive premiere of the Cosmic Fury title sequence, above — will now fight alongside the Dino Fury Rangers as they evolve into the Cosmic Fury Rangers for season 30 of the beloved franchise, which has been reinvented (or morphed!) more than 20 times.

Power Rangers Cosmic Fury Jordon Fite, Hunter Deno, David Yost, Chance Perez, and Tessa Rao suit up on 'Power Rangers Cosmic Fury.' | Credit: Netflix

"We felt it would be a meaningful landmark for fans to have David return to the show in a significant role, playing a mentor," Cosmic Fury executive producer Simon Bennett tells EW. "And on a personal level, it was a thrill to be working with the O.G. Blue Ranger. David's calm and positive spirit kept us all grounded and reminded us of the Ranger legacy we were striving to do justice to."

Bennett explains that they actually mapped out Billy's return prior to the reunion special coming together, so Once & Always will be "completely separate" from Cosmic Fury. "And we were asked to keep it that way — apart from a couple of tiny easter eggs," he says. "I won't give these away, but I'm keen to see if fans pick up on them."

One throwback that classic Rangers fans definitely won't miss is the return of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers baddie Lord Zedd.

"Lord Zedd has escaped, and this time his rampage extends to the farthest reaches of space!" reads the official Cosmic Fury description. "The Rangers need to find new Zords and new powers to face Zedd's latest threat, and they won't do so alone. Joined by some familiar faces, they will discover the power of the Cosmic Orbs and become the Cosmic Fury Rangers, armed with new uniforms, new weapons, and an entire new fleet of Zords!"

"Ever the tech genius and master of logic, Billy's help is crucial to the Rangers in their battle against Lord Zedd," the description continues. "Billy's expertise shines as the team rallies to fend off both a galactic invasion and the potential undoing of all the good that came from the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers team."

Hunter Deno, Jordan Fite, Kai Moya, Tessa Rao, Russell Curry, and Chance Perez on 'Power Rangers Cosmic Fury' set Hunter Deno, Jordan Fite, Kai Moya, Tessa Rao, Russell Curry, and Chance Perez on 'Power Rangers Cosmic Fury' set | Credit: Netflix

In January, EW debuted art of the new Ranger suits that will be featured on Cosmic Fury, which will see Dino Fury Pink Ranger Amelia (Hunter Deno) trade her suit for the Cosmic Fury Red Ranger suit, evolving into the first full-time female Red Ranger in franchise history.

Season 30 will mark the first since the franchise launched in 1993 that the entire Ranger team will return for a third season, with Deno starring alongside Russell Curry as Zayto, Kai Moya as Ollie Akana, Tessa Rao as Izzy Garcia, Chance Perez as Javi Garcia, Jordon Fite as Aiyon, and Jacqueline Joe as Fern.

Power Rangers Cosmic Fury Clockwise from top left: Tessa Rao, Kai Moya, Russell Curry, Chance Perez Hunter Deno, and Jordan Fite on 'Power Rangers Cosmic Fury' set | Credit: Netflix

Power Rangers Cosmic Fury's 10-episode season will debut Sept. 29 on Netflix.

