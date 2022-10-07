"How am I supposed to be the next Tarantino if I don't work in a video store?"

Welcome to the last Blockbuster in America in first Blockbuster trailer

Feeling nostalgic?

Netflix is ready to take you back to Blockbuster (ironically, a business model they killed) in their new comedy series of the same name. Blockbuster, which comes to the streamer Nov. 3, stars Randall Park (Fresh Off the Boat) as Timmy Yoon, the manager of his hometown Blockbuster video, suddenly the last of its kind on Earth.

The trailer showcases Timmy receiving the news of his store's newly singular status, and jumping into action to save his store alongside the rest of his staff, including recently single long-time crush, Eliza (Melissa Fumero), aspiring filmmaker Carlos (Tyler Alvarez), mother figure Connie (Olga Merediz), naive Hannah (Madeleine Arthur), and landlord's daughter, Kayla (Kamaia Fairburn).

Blockbuster key art Credit: Netflix

Timmy also has to contend with best friend and landlord Percy (JB Smoove), who is caught between collecting rent and his loyalty to his friend.

Blockbuster Credit: Ricardo Hubbs/Netflix

But their community finds unexpected gifts in the store and its ability to rekindle human connections. Will this battle to preserve the past be the push Timmy needs to step into the present? His employees can only hope so.

Created by Vanessa Ramos (Superstore), Blockbuster feels a bit of a departure for Netflix as a sitcom and workplace comedy.

Blockbuster Credit: Ricardo Hubbs/Netflix

"There was just so much going on with these characters," Park previously told EW of why he signed on. "There's just so much history and so many complicated feelings, but also just feelings of real love and camaraderie… it just had so much heart. I think that that's what really sold me."

Blockbuster Credit: Netflix

Describing Timmy as the boss who "loves this family and wants nothing more than for them to stay together and to work together and to thrive in this Blockbuster," Park also praised the show for its focus on working class characters. "I feel like this show captures that perfectly and it doesn't make a huge statement about it — it just reflects the reality of our world," he added. "We're out there and we're working and we're struggling together, and we're all friends and we get along and it's not always contentious. And sometimes it is … and sometimes it isn't, but we're all ultimately this little family."

Watch the trailer above for more.

