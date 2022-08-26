Get a sneak peek at Blockbuster, the Netflix series about the last remaining video store

Well this is meta.

Netflix, the streaming service that rose to prominence around the same time that Blockbuster Video crumbled, has released new photos and a premiere date for its upcoming comedy series, Blockbuster.

Ten 30-minute episodes will hit the streamer on Nov. 3. The show follows Timmy Yoon (Randall Park), who is described "as an analog dreamer living in a 5G world" who learns he is operating the last Blockbuster Video store in the country. According to the series' description, "Timmy and his staff employees, including his long time crush, Eliza (Melissa Fumero), then must fight to stay relevant. The only way to succeed is to remind their community that they provide something big corporations can't: human connection." Bless their hearts.

Blockbuster 'Blockbuster' | Credit: netflix

The series also stars Tyler Alvarez, Madeleine Arthur, Olga Merediz, JB Smoove, and Kamaia Fairburn. It is created by Vanessa Ramos (Superstore, Brooklyn Nine-Nine) with David Caspe (Happy Endings, Black Monday) and Jackie Clarke (Superstore, Happy Endings) also serving as writers/executive producers. John Davis and John Fox also executive produce for Davis Entertainment (Jungle Cruise). Blockbuster is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Blockbuster hits Netflix on Nov. 3. See a series of new snaps from the comedy series below.

