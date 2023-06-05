Anna Shay, Bling Empire star, dies at 62

"Anna taught us many life lessons on how not to take life too seriously and to enjoy the finer things," her family says. "Her impact on our lives will be forever missed."

Anna Shay, the heiress who rose to fame on the Netflix reality series Bling Empire, died unexpectedly from a stroke at the age of 62, EW can confirm.

In a statement, Shay's family remembered her as a "loving mother, grandmother, charismatic star, and our brightest ray of sunshine."

"Anna taught us many life lessons on how not to take life too seriously and to enjoy the finer things," the family said. "Her impact on our lives will be forever missed but never forgotten."

Anna Shay Anna Shay | Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty

Shay made her debut on the first season of Bling Empire, centered on a group of wildly wealthy Asian and Asian Americans as they navigated life, love, and glamour in Los Angeles. She was the daughter of late billionaire Edward Shay, founder of the American defense and government services contractor Pacific Architects and Engineers. Though her no-nonsense persona made her a foe to some of the cast members, which include Kevin Kreider, Christine Chiu, Kane Lim, Kelly Mi Li, and Kim Lee, it quickly made her a fan favorite among viewers.

Lee called her costar's passing a "huge shock" in a statement obtained by EW. "I have so much love for Anna," Lee said. "I know that we had issues on the show but in real life, I had such a great connection with her. We saw eye to eye, and she gave me so many words of wisdom I will never forget. There's no one like Anna Shay; she's an incredible and unique person who was beloved by so many people. My thoughts are with her family at this difficult time."

Anna Shay on 'Bling Empire' Anna Shay on 'Bling Empire' | Credit: Netflix

In an interview with PEOPLE in 2021, Shay admitted she was surprised by the success of the show, which was recently canceled by Netflix after three seasons. "Did I expect the show to be successful? No," she said. "I wasn't even expecting to be in front of the camera. I'm very shy and I went along with whatever situation was happening. I was just being me. I think the success of the show has a lot to do with how Netflix, Jeff Jenkins, and his production company handled things. It's really thanks to them."

When viewers approached her, "they would say, 'I'm such a fan!' and I couldn't figure out — a fan of what?" Shay added. "So I would say, 'Excuse me?' When I figured it out, it was so confusing. I was perplexed, but I'm learning!"