Chèrie Chan and Jessey Lee exit Netflix's Bling Empire season 2

Bling Empire is down one power couple.

Chèrie Chan and Jessey Lee have exited the popular Netflix reality series ahead of season 2. EW has confirmed through a source that the couple filmed scenes for new episodes of the series, though it remains unclear whether they'll appear in the finished version.

The couple first told TMZ that they've decided to move on to focus on their family, furniture business, and other projects after Chan — a denim heiress and former singer — proposed to Lee on the season 1 finale. They're now engaged with two children, and told the outlet that they wish success for Bling Empire season 2 without their involvement.

Cherie Chan and Jessey Lee Cherie Chan and Jessey Lee exit 'Bling Empire' season 2. | Credit: Kevin Mazur/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images

Chan previously told The Sun she was unsure if her family would return to film new episodes.

"We're thinking. We don't know just because it's so different for us. I can't believe I have fans now. They definitely want to see us back, they want to see how our relationship is going to play out, how the wedding might happen. We should be back!" she said. "It's tough. As a mom I'm really worried about the kids. It's stressful being a mom. It's great, but it comes with a lot of mom wanting to protect her child. I had no idea it was going to be this big!"

Bling Empire season 2 is expected to return in the near future.

