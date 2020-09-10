Hamilton star Jasmine Cephas Jones to lead Blindspotting spin-off series at Starz

Daveed Diggs and Rafael Casal are taking you back to Oakland.

Starz has greenlit a series based on the acclaimed 2018 film Blindspotting, which Diggs and Casal wrote, produced, and starred in, with Jasmine Cephas Jones in the lead. The Hamilton actress will reprise her role from the film as Ashley, the longtime partner of Casal's Miles. The series will follow Ashley as she and her son are forced to move in with Miles’ mother and half-sister after he's abruptly incarcerated. Casal and Diggs will write and executive produce the show, with Casal as showrunner and in the recurring role of Miles.

“Let us put you up on game, bruh. No description will encompass the complexity of a Blindspotting series, ya dig?" the duo said in a statement. "So just get juiced, cuz it stars Jasmine Cephas Jones, it’s set in Oakland and we’re making it, so it’s lightweight finna to be hella good and the soundtrack will indeed slap. OH BOY!”

The original film Blindspotting focuses on childhood friends Miles and Collin (Diggs) as the latter struggles to readjust after being released from prison. The film confronts issues of gentrification, racism, and police brutality while exploring the pair's complex friendship.

“Rafael, Daveed and Jasmine created a beautiful film that we believe will translate perfectly into a compelling series for Starz,” Christina Davis, Starz's president of original programming, said in a statement. “This provocative and powerful narrative couldn’t be more timely, and in picking up the story from Ashley’s perspective, we will be able to shine a light on so many of the important social issues that the characters and the audience continue to grapple with.”

