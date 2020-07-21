“This is an hour that is very aware that is the last hour in many ways,” says Blindspot creator Martin Gero.

Blindspot's last case is almost here.

Madeline Burke (Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio) may be gone, but the team has to wrap up one last loose end: Ivy Sands (Julee Cerda). If it was surprising to see Madeline, the bane of the team's existence this season, die in that showdown on the plane, then that was intentional. The unexpected ending is par for the course for the twist-filled series, but it also allows the final episode to be all about the team. "We wanted to give Madeline this proper space and pay tribute to that character in a way that we wouldn't have had time for in the finale," creator Martin Gero explains.

"We wanted to give the maximum amount of space to focus on the team and our characters that had been there for five years," he adds.

Stopping Ivy won't be the only pressing matter, at least for Jane Doe (Jaimie Alexander), who was exposed to ZIP at the end of last week's episode. "You'll see immediately what that choice allowed us to do," Gero says, "We wanted Jane to be Jane, but we wanted there to be a tenuous hold on reality, let's put it that, that would help us tell a story that is a final and proper conclusion."

Image zoom NBC

The creator has been very excited to see what fans think of the series finale. "I'm dying to see what people think of this last episode," he previously told EW, "we do something really incredible that that took a year to pull off, to be honest, and I'm just so thrilled that we that we did it."

"This is an hour that is very aware that is the last hour in many ways," Gero teases. First off, this will be the team's final mission together with the FBI. "They're about to scatter in the wind on the show as well as in real life," he adds.

It's an understandable ending after a final season that put them all through the wringer. In addition to being framed as terrorists, Tasha (Audrey Esparza) discovered she was pregnant with Reade's (Rob Brown) baby as he grieved him, Weller (Sullivan Stapleton) struggled with being away from his daughter, Patterson (Ashley Johnson) put her father in danger, and Jane was terrified of Madeline's plans to use ZIP. With everything that's happened in the FBI since Jane climbed out of that bag in the first episode (moles and corruption, for example), and what the team had to do to clear their names, going back to their jobs seems unrealistic.

Image zoom Barbara Nitke/NBC

Fortunately for longtime Blindspot fans, this final adventure is a love letter to the team's journey. "There's a real reverence for this final time together in a way that is going to be super satisfying," says Gero. "We have some really fun guest stars coming back one more time to say goodbye to the show."

"We hope it will be a deeply satisfying conclusive to your 99 hours with us," he adds.

Blindspot series finale airs this Thursday at 9 p.m. ET on NBC. After the finale, head to EW.com because we're hosting the an afterparty with Gero and the cast as part of our Fandom Week.

