Bleachers to replace Roddy Ricch as Saturday Night Live musical guest after COVID exposure

Roddy Ricch won't be live from New York this Saturday night.

Although the rapper was scheduled to perform as the musical guest on this weekend's episode of Saturday Night Live, he announced Wednesday that he has since had to drop out of the show, citing COVID concerns. According to NBC, he'll be replaced by new musical guest Bleachers.

In a statement posted to his Instagram story, Ricch wrote, "Due to recent COVID exposure on my team and to keep everyone safe I won't be able to perform on SNL this weekend. I'm working with the SNL team to lock in a new date though."

Roddy Ricch and Bleachers Roddy Ricch will be replaced by Bleachers as 'SNL' musical guest | Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images; Jason Koerner/Getty Images

Instead, Bleachers — led by songwriter and producer Jack Antonoff — will perform Jan. 15, making their SNL debut. West Side Story star Ariana DeBose is still set to host the episode.

Ricch's cancellation is the latest COVID-related hiccup to hit Saturday Night Live. The late-night show had to scramble to revamp its most recent episode in December, after COVID concerns spiked in New York City. Five-time host Paul Rudd headlined that episode with a scaled-back crew and no audience, joined by Kenan Thompson, Michael Che, Tina Fey, and Tom Hanks. A planned musical performance by Charli XCX was also scrapped.

Saturday Night Live will air Saturday at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT.

Roddy Ricch Roddy Ricch's statement on Instagram | Credit: Roddy Ricch/Instagram

