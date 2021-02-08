Blake Shelton on the response to his Super Bowl commercial: 'My phone was smoking last night'

"I thought it was so funny," the country star says. "Because people still don't really understand why [Gwen Stefani is] with me."

Blake Shelton found himself to be the surprise star of Super Bowl LV on Sunday night, alongside fiancée Gwen Stefani and The Voice frenemy Adam Levine.

The trio starred in a T-Mobile commercial that had everyone talking, in which Stefani tells Levine what she's looking for in a man. She thinks she's telling him she wants someone who is "maybe from another country," "cultured," and "not threatened by a strong, confident woman." Instead, thanks to spotty cell service, Levine hears her say she wants a guy who's "completely country," "uncultured," and is "threatened by a strong, confident woman." Cue Levine setting Stefani up with Shelton, and the two lived happily ever after.

The buzz about the hilariously self-deprecating spot was not limited to the internet, according to Shelton, who got engaged to Stefani in October after several years of dating. "Of all the things that I've been fortunate enough to have happen in my life, I don't know that my phone has ever erupted — I mean my phone was smoking last night," Shelton tells EW a day after the big game (above), when he joined his fellow Voice coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Nick Jonas, host Carson Daly, and showrunner Audrey Morrissey to promote the show's upcoming 20th season. "You realize, 'Oh my God, nobody has ever really watched me win an award.' I know that now. But everybody watches the Super Bowl. Now it's confirmed: I know every contact in my phone was watching that game."

He continues, "It was funny, we had a blast. When I read the script, I thought it was a great idea. I thought it was so funny. Because people still don't really understand why she's with me. And fair enough, right? So I loved being able to spin that out."

And being able to reunite with Levine, his former costar on The Voice, must have been fun?

"No," Shelton deadpans. "Gotta suffer for my art."

With reporting by Gerrad Hall.