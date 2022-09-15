Amazon officially announces Blade Runner 2099 TV series produced by Ridley Scott

The new series is evidently set 50 years after Blade Runner 2049, which starred Ryan Gosling as a replicant bounty hunter.

Are you ready for more Blade Runner? Ridley Scott certainly is.

Amazon Prime Video announced Thursday that it has greenlit Blade Runner 2099, a live-action limited TV series set in the world of Scott's beloved sci-fi film. The original Blade Runner director will serve as an executive producer on 2099, while Silka Luisa (Shining Girls) will be showrunner.

"The original Blade Runner, directed by Ridley Scott, is considered one of the greatest and most influential science-fiction movies of all time, and we're excited to introduce Blade Runner 2099 to our global Prime Video customers," Amazon's head of global television, Vernon Sanders, said in a statement. "We are honored to be able to present this continuation of the Blade Runner franchise, and are confident that by teaming up with Ridley, Alcon Entertainment, Scott Free Productions, and the remarkably talented Silka Luisa, Blade Runner 2099 will uphold the intellect, themes, and spirit of its film predecessors."

Adapted from the Philip K. Dick novel Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?, Scott's original Blade Runner starred Harrison Ford as Rick Deckard, a special kind of detective tasked with hunting renegade androids (known as "replicants") who rebelled against their short life spans and enslavement as a replaceable labor force.

There's no word yet on the exact premise or characters of the new series, though Scott said last year that the pilot and show bible were already being written. He also said he expected the series to consist of 10 hourlong episodes.

The title indicates that the show will take place 50 years after the events of Blade Runner 2049, the 2017 film by director Denis Villeneuve that itself took place 30 years after the original. Blade Runner 2049 starred Ryan Gosling as a new robot bounty hunter who had to team up with an older Deckard to solve the mystery of the first replicant child. Hopefully Blade Runner 2099 will shows viewer what became of the replicant freedom movement headed in that film by Freysa (Hiam Abbass). Blade Runner 2049 screenwriter Michael Green is listed as a "non-writing executive producer" on the new show.

In addition to the two films, there's also the anime series Blade Runner: Black Lotus and a host of Blade Runner comics to tide you over until the new series premieres on Prime Video.

