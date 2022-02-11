A live-action Blade Runner series is finally in development.

Titled Blade Runner 2099, the Amazon Studios project will be a follow-up to Denis Villeneuve's 2017 feature film Blade Runner 2049, set 50 years after its events. Ridley Scott, who directed the original 1982 film, will executive produce, with Shining Girls showrunner Silka Luisa writing and executive producing, reports Deadline.

Blade Runner 2049 Ana De Armas and Ryan Gosling in 'Blade Runner 2049' | Credit: Alcon Entertainment/Warner Bros.

Scott addressed rumors about the series for the first time in November, telling BBC Today that they were writing the pilot and "presenting Blade Runner as a TV show, which will probably be 10 hours."

While the Amazon adaptation will be the franchise's first live-action television project, it's not its first non-film. Last year, Adult Swim debuted an anime series called Blade Runner: Black Lotus, which is set in 2032 and bridges the gap between Ridley's original movie and Villeneuve's sequel.

Adapted from the Philip K. Dick novel Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?, the original Blade Runner film, which starred Harrison Ford, Rutger Hauer, Sean Young, and Edward James Olmos, centered around synthetic humans called "replicants" who were created to work on space colonies — and what happens when a fugitive group of those replicants escape back to Earth.

The show is the latest big-scale offering from the streamer, which in addition to epic fantasy and sci-fi dramas like The Expanse and The Wheel of Time is gearing up to release a Lord of the Rings series in September.

