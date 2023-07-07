This is the end for Red, one way or another, as The Blacklist barrels toward its final two episodes.

Red goes international in images from The Blacklist 2-part series finale

The Blacklist is rolling up on the end of its tenth and final season, and, shocker, Red (James Spader) seems to be a step ahead of the game. Though, that's not new. He's been that way since the pilot and since that, ahem, explosive first episode of season 10.

EW has an exclusive look at images from the two-part season finale, where Red is confirmed to be the final blacklister. The titles on those final episodes seem significant for anyone attempting to read the tea leaves in advance of both episodes airing on July 13. They are titled "Raymond Reddington #00: Part One" and "Raymond Reddington #00: Good Night."

That titling format is reminiscent of — but not identical to — the final episode titles for other blacklisters. Many have met their end in a two-part episode, with the latter episode title including their name and "conclusion." That was the case in episodes like "Louis T. Steinhil: Conclusion," "Luther Braxton: Conclusion," or "Anslo Garrick: Conclusion," among others.

The series finale gives Red an episode that looks similar, but "good night" is importantly different than "conclusion."

EW has learned that the two-part finale will have a little extra international flair. The images here show The Blacklist shooting on location in Spain, including the photo that brings back Red's most wanted poster. While the show has set episodes across the globe, this is the first time in the show's history that it shot an episode outside of New York.

That is not likely to be the only way that The Blacklist will be going big as it wraps up 10 seasons of intrigue. The Task Force will spend its final two hours attempting to anticipate Red's next move under increased pressure from Congressman Arthur Hudson (Toby Leonard Moore) and his investigation.

Check out the rest of the exclusive images below.

