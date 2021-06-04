Watch The Blacklist call back to the pilot as Liz returns to the Task Force.

Blacklister Liz has a full-circle moment as she takes Red's old cell in Blacklist sneak peek

The Blacklist - Season 2 The Blacklist type TV Show network NBC genre Crime

Thriller

NBC's The Blacklist is bringing it back to the pilot.

The former Agent Keen (Megan Boone) is in an increasingly dangerous situation, and Harold Cooper (Harry Lennix) has a solution that puts her in a place longtime Blacklist viewers will recognize. In an exclusive sneak peek of a new episode, Cooper says he'll do what it takes to help her out of her current predicament and puts her in the large orange box that Reddington (James Spader) was in during the first episode.

The Blacklist has shifted Elizabeth Keen's world this season. After Reddington shot her mother, Katarina Rostova (Laila Robins), in front of her, Liz has claimed the top spot on Red's "Blacklist." Leaving her FBI badge behind, Liz spends the season gunning for Reddington to get revenge, which unknowingly puts her in the crosshairs of the equally dangerous Neville Townsend (Reg Rogers). Stuck between two notorious figures and without the support of the FBI, she goes to Harold for help.

The Blacklist- Megan Boone as Liz Keen; James Spader as Raymond 'Red' Reddington Credit: Will Hart/NBC (2)

Liz is in a precarious spot after the last episode ends with a showdown with Red. She's holding him to task for deaths he's responsible for, and he shares that he's failed to keep her safe from threats just as Townsend shows up. In the new episode, she has to work with Red and Dembe to survive the attack while, according to the episode description, the Task Force tries to de-escalate the danger to them and Liz.

Watch EW's exclusive sneak peek above. The Blacklist airs Fridays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

