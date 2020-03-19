Exclusive: Liz lets Ressler in on the ‘mother’ of all secrets in Blacklist clip

The Blacklist type TV Show network NBC genre Crime,

Thriller

Agent Keen (Megan Boone) has been keeping a big secret…until now.

Coming out of the winter finale, The Blacklist viewers know that Liz is hiding the fact that her superspy mother, Katarina Rostova (Laila Robins), is alive, even though Raymond Reddington (James Spader) is convinced his formidable adversary is dead. In this exclusive clip from the spring premiere, Liz lets an apologetic Ressler (Diego Klattenhoff) in on that huge secret.

Katarina is planning her next move, but Liz isn’t revealing this truth to Ressler to involve him, but because he blames himself for her death. “When Ressler approaches Liz and apologizes, he’s apologizing for digging into the background of Katarina Rostova,” executive producer Bokenkamp shares, “Liz tells him the truth — not because she wants to involve Ressler — but because she wants him to know he’s not responsible.”

A result of this shared secret will be an even stronger bond between the agents. “How they decide to handle that secret — the choices they make — may not always put them on the same page, but it will definitely shift the dynamic of their relationship,” Bokenkamp explains.

The Blacklist in a “really unique place in the life of the show,” according to Bokenkamp, as a result of this information. Reddington thinks his troubles with Katarina are over, so he’s in a positive headspace, making the show feel lighter compared to the incredibly tense first part of the season. But Liz, and the viewers, know she’s out there, are in on the truth and watching Agent Keen pretend and scheme to ensure Red remains unaware.

The Blacklist returns Friday at 8pm ET on NBC.

Related content: