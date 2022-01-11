The Johnsons are going out with a little help from some famous friends in their eighth and final season.

Simone Biles, Babyface, Dwight Howard among the many stars dropping by the final season of Black-ish

TRACEE ELLIS ROSS, ANTHONY ANDERSON Black-ish type TV Show network ABC genre Comedy

How do you top kicking off the season with a premiere that features none other than former First Lady Michelle Obama coming over for dinner? It turns out, The Johnsons still have a few celebrity tricks up their sleeves — and the eighth and final season of ABC's Black-ish promises to go out with a star-studded bang.

Blackish Michelle Obama on the season 8 premiere of 'Blackish' | Credit: Richard Cartwright/abc

Starting with an all-new episode airing tonight, Jan. 11, the Emmy-nominated comedy will welcome special guest stars that include the greatest gymnast of all time Simone Biles, Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds, Magic Johnson, Daveed Diggs, Vivica A. Fox, Andrew "KingBach" Bachelor, Stephen A. Smith, Reid Scott, and Los Angeles Lakers Dwight Howard, Kent Bazemore, DeAndre Jordan, Malik Monk, and Kendrick Nunn.

"To be able to walk into the end of this show, I'm left with so much joy and pride," Ross wrote in a personal essay for EW on the end of Black-ish. "I really loved dancing with my onscreen husband, Anthony Anderson. And it was the honor of my life to witness and be a part of these beautiful children growing up before our eyes — these talented individuals who became wonderful young adults while we were on the show."

Black-ish airs Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

