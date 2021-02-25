Titans unveils Blackfire's super-suit ahead of season 3
Check out the outfit Blackfire (Damaris Lewis) will be sporting as she prepares to make war on her sister Starfire (Anna Diop) in season 3.
Titans season 3 is shaping up to be a battle between sisters. Late last year, HBO Max unveiled the new super-suit that will be worn by alien princess Starfire (Anna Diop) in the new season. Why does Starfire need a special suit now when fur coats and everyday clothing seemed sufficient for her through the first two seasons? Well, now her sister Blackfire (Damaris Lewis) has come to town, and it seems inevitable that the two princesses of Tamaran are gonna be at each other's throats.
On Thursday, HBO Max unveiled the design for Blackfire's own super-suit. Just as Starfire's suit highlights the purple-and-orange color scheme that has been a mainstay of her designs throughout previous comics and cartoons, Blackfire's outfit combines royal purple shades with the black color that's in her very name.
Below, check out the design from costume designer Laura Jean Shannon, and stay tuned for more EW overage of Titans season 3. Seasons 1 and 2 are currently streaming on HBO Max,
Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.
Related content:
Comments