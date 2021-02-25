Titans unveils Blackfire's super-suit ahead of season 3

Titans season 3 is shaping up to be a battle between sisters. Late last year, HBO Max unveiled the new super-suit that will be worn by alien princess Starfire (Anna Diop) in the new season. Why does Starfire need a special suit now when fur coats and everyday clothing seemed sufficient for her through the first two seasons? Well, now her sister Blackfire (Damaris Lewis) has come to town, and it seems inevitable that the two princesses of Tamaran are gonna be at each other's throats.