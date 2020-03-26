Kenya Barris and Rashida Jones are #blackAF in trailer for new Netflix series

Kenya Barris is going from black-ish to #blackAF.

On Thursday, Netflix unveiled the first trailer for Barris' new mockumentary-style comedy #blackAF, which, like his ABC sitcom black-ish, is loosely inspired by his real life. This time around, though, the creator is also stepping in front of the camera to play a fictionalized version of himself, with Rashida Jones portraying his onscreen wife Joya.

As the trailer reveals, #blackAF is framed around a documentary that Barris' onscreen daughter is making about how her huge, wild, and new money family navigates through the world. The promo also suggests that Barris isn't holding anything back when it comes to his irreverent sense humor about parenting, race, culture, and even his own past work.

"black-ish seems to tap into the hearts and minds of 55-year-old white women," Ride Along director Tim Story tells Barris during a video-chat that also includes Issa Rae, Will Packer, Ava DuVernay, and Lena Waithe. Elsewhere in the trailer, Barris says, "Whatever question you ask, the answer is, 'cause of slavery.' That's my North Star — the chains, the cars."

Image zoom Gabriel Delerme/Netflix

#BlackAF — which also stars Genneya Walton (Extant), Iman Benson (Suits), Scarlet Spencer (Bright), Justin Claiborne (Reverie), Ravi Cabot-Conyers (The Resident) and Richard Gardenhire Jr. — launches April 17 on Netflix.

Related content: