How Kenya Barris explores his 'insecurities' in new Netflix comedy #blackAF

Kenya Barris is using his new Netflix comedy #blackAF to not only continue exploring his family but to also reflect on his career.

Launching Friday, #blackAF stars Barris as a heightened version of himself and chronicles his hilarious fraught relationship with his wife Joya (Rashida Jones) and their six children. Like his hit ABC sitcom black-ish, the series is inspired by his real life family; however, this time around the story is told as mockumentary and from the perspective of his second oldest daughter Drea (Iman Benson), who is making a documentary about her family as part of her application to NYU. With this show, Barris saw an opportunity to do things he didn't think he could do black-ish and avoid self-censoring.

"There’s a million episodes I wanted to do on black-ish, but the thing that I got to do [on #blackAF] that I feel like was different was in the way we went into it: I wanted to be a lot more honest," Barris tells EW. "In network television, it's a numbers game, and there are sponsors and advertisers, so you're trying to walk a really fine line of who you can offend and how honest you can be. When I decided to do this at Netflix, one of their big things was, 'That's not the way we're set up. That's not what we do.' It was inspiring and at the same time scary, but that was something I felt like I really wanted to lean into — to be able to tell a story and not necessarily do it from the place of whether or not it was going to work, or from a place of, 'I'm going to do the best version of this, and hopefully it works, and be as honest as I possibly can. That was a different kind of gear for me.'"

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: I was surprised when I found the show was a mockumentary. What attracted you to that format?

KENYA BARRIS: Well I’m a huge Curb Your Enthusiasm and Modern Family fan. I think they are two of the sort of seminal comedies of the last 20 years, and I feel like there's a freedom to being able to tell stories that way. And I wanted to make sure — how do you differentiate this from a show that was already on about my family? One of the ways was to not put an actor playing me. Another way was to tell it from a different point of view, which was my daughter's point of view. Another way was because I think there's something about that sort of docu, mockumentary style that makes you feel a little bit more attached and in with the stories. Because I was trying to do a much more real version of what this was, I wanted you to feel like you were into the stories and coming from a different place, if that makes any sense.

From your perspective, how did the mockumentary format end up working out? Did it make things easier or harder?

I have to be honest with you: I could not have done it had I not done it that way, with that format because one, I'm not an actor. One of the things that format does is it provides you a certain amount of protection because you're not doing coverage. You're not doing reverses. It kind of allows you to be a little bit more freeform and fluid in how you're doing it. And two, I felt like it allowed us to feel like you were a fly on the wall catching moments that you weren't supposed to catch, and that was something really important for me for the show.

This is your first acting role. How was that experience?

It was absolutely f--ing terrifying, but I would encourage every writer to do it because I think it makes you a better writer. You start realizing the way you write words and what you're saying that people actually have to say it. From this point on, I will write differently. But it was the scariest thing I've ever done. It made me have a respect for actors in a way that I would never thought possible. They are just amazing, magical people in the way that they do things. Also, I tell my kids this all the time, face your fears. It was the biggest sort of fear facing moment for me, and I'm glad that I got that out.

Did you find yourself rewriting scenes as you were shooting to make them work better?

100 percent. [With] conversations, arguments, and things like that, you start realizing that when you write them, it feels funny on the page, but when you actually get them on their feet, sometimes, especially when you're shooting the format that we're shooting, [they] felt written. We felt like, “Let's sort of take a step back on set.” We had to go back and look and say, "You know what, let's rethink this. What's the point of this? You know, this couple actually really loves each other. Let’s rethink what we really want to get to."

I think there was a moment where I’m arguing with Rashida about dancing all the time on the cameras and why I don't take her to the game. It's seeming like we're at each other's throats, but at the end of it we were like, "Please don't leave me." We wanted to make sure that this didn't feel just so angry and so bitter. But that's how sometimes you do in relationships — You sort of push it to the edge, but then you pull it back. That was something I wouldn't have been able to find [in the writing], but in hearing it out loud, you realize that this is getting too hot [and] I don't feel like I'm rooting for this couple. So things like that were really important, I feel like, in terms of understanding that the writing process is a fluid one and needs to be dynamic and be a living creature on its own.

How did Netflix react to you wanting to play yourself?

There were conversations for sure. To their credit, they signed me up to do a job, and they sort of trusted me to do it. But there were definitely some concerns, and we'll see if those concerns are... The tale has not been told yet, so we'll see. We'll see what people think.

The fictional version of Kenya you play is, for a lack of a better word, a dick. Were you at all nervous about playing a version of yourself who wasn’t the best guy most of the time?

I think that that's comedy. One of the things I personally believe is — some of my favorite comedians and things like that [do this] — is that being self-deprecating is a way to sort of calm your audience's nerves and let them actually play along and be a part of that with you. So, that was something I wanted to be self-deprecating. That's the sort of evil Kenya version of myself. That's the writer's room, f--ing with everybody. There's versions of that that are who I am. I wouldn't call myself an a--hole, but I definitely can be a dick. I think it's as much me as Larry David’s version of himself on Curb is.

It also feels like you were using this show to work through your legacy on television from black-ish, mixed-ish, and grown-ish.

Absolutely. I feel like it was a chance for me to kind of see myself in a way I hadn't seen myself before. I feel like one of the things that I got a chance to really see and wanted to show was that at the core of all this is insecurity. You're always worried about, “Am I a failure? When is this ride going to end? When am I going to be found out?” And if that is not who you are as a writer, then you're probably not doing your job correctly, because I think that's what gives you your fuel. I think everyone who sits down and puts themselves on paper and out [there for people] to judge their words, there's a part of you that the best version of yourself is when you're not quite sure, when you kind of let it all hang out. So I think that was what I wanted to do with this.

One of the funniest moments is when fictional you watches black-ish and realizes it’s “such a good show” —

Such a good show, such a good f—ing show [laughs]. Yeah, in my real life, that happened. I sometimes find myself blowing myself because I’m happy with something I did. But I’m also in that same way, I’m also very critical of myself. There’s been things that people have celebrated that I’m not celebrating, that, in my mind, it didn’t work for me. So, I’m not as quick to jump onboard the This Is Great Train. I try to equal with my disdain and like for things, whether it’s coming from me or not.

Every episode title includes “because of slavery.” Do you consider that the show’s thesis statement?

100%. I read this book Post Traumatic Slave Syndrome, and it's really interesting and it really sort of affected me just getting different thoughts and hearing different things. We were in slavery for 400 years. They say it takes two generations for people to sort of forget the behavior. We were in slavery for basically 40 generations, 38 generations. The notion to believe that what happened and how we were affected during that time doesn't still have an effect on who we are and what we are today is insane. I think some of the things that I was trying to say is that I think so much of our behavior, so much of the things that we do, I wish that people would understand we've been free in this country less time than we were enslaved. We're making pretty good strides with that being said, and it's important to understand where a lot of these things came from, and we're having growing pains, all of us, black, white, whatever. It's a recessive gene for all of us, and let's look at that. I do feel like it's sort of my guiding light, my North Star.

