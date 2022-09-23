The season 8 winner reacted to Black Peppa's incredible Drag Race UK season 4 entrance moment that paid tribute to Jones' iconic "Private Life" performance.

See jaw-dropping Grace Jones-inspired RuPaul's Drag Race UK face reveal that gagged Bob the Drag Queen

RuPaul's Drag Race UK season 4 breakout Black Peppa turned Grace Jones' "Private Life" into a very public affair with an epic face reveal moment on the British series' season premiere.

"F--- salt, because Peppa's here," the Birmingham-based queen said while she entered the Werk Room, removing a mold of her face to reveal, well, her face as the other contestants watched with mouths agape.

Reacting to the legendary footage following the premiere, RuPaul's Drag Race season 8 winner Bob the Drag Queen tweeted "WOW," alongside a clip of Peppa's entrance.

Peppa confirmed on social media that she was inspired by Jones, the singer-songwriter and fashion icon, doing a face reveal of her own in a music video for her cover of "Private Life" by the Pretenders back in 1980.

Other Drag Race alums also celebrated Peppa following the episode's debut, including Canada's Drag Race queen Lemon.

"A f---ing FACE reveal as an entrance?? bitch goodbye crown her," she tweeted, while Drag Race season 2 and All Stars 6 alum Pandora Boxx expressed her excitement on Twitter as well: "Love!!! Get it Black Peppa!! Yes!!!"

Peppa — whose drag name was inspired by both the TV series Peppa Pig and her mother's spicy Caribbean dishes — joined the competition among a 12-strong cast that also included a veteran theater performer, a conceptual artist, and several makeup artists.

Drag Race UK, Grace Jones Black Peppa's 'Drag Race UK' season 4 Werk Room entrance was a gaggy reference to Grace Jones. | Credit: World of Wonder; YouTube

"I love spicy food and I always carry hot sauce in my bag. Back when I was growing up in the Caribbean, my mum always grew chillies in her garden and she made her own homemade hot pepper sauce, so I decided to call myself Black Pepper. And later, I was inspired to change up the spelling after a chance watching of Peppa Pig!" Peppa said in a statement prior to the Drag Race UK premiere. "I saw her hang up the phone on her friend because her friend could whistle but she couldn't. Ha! I thought to myself Peppa Pig is the OG, and that is why I'm Black Peppa with a twist!"

RuPaul's Drag Race UK season 4 continues Thursdays on the WOW Presents Plus subscription streaming app. Watch Black Peppa's jaw-dropping face reveal above. And see Jones' original reveal below.

Subscribe to EW's BINGE podcast for full recaps of RuPaul's Drag Race, including reactions with the cast, special guests, and more.

Related content: