Black Monday and Work in Progress canceled at Showtime

It's the end of the road for two Showtime comedies.

The half-hour series Black Monday and Work in Progress have both been canceled, after three and two seasons, respectively.

"We are incredibly proud of the two seasons of Work in Progress and were thrilled to spotlight the enormous talents of Abby McEnany, Lilly Wachowski, and the entire cast and creative team," the premium cabler said in a statement Thursday. "We look forward to having our subscribers continue to discover this special series on Showtime's streaming platforms for years to come."

Black Monday, Work in Progress 'Black Monday' and 'Work in Progress' | Credit: Nicole Wilder/SHOWTIME; Adrian S. Burrows/SHOWTIME

Showtime also confirmed that Black Monday "will not be moving forward with a fourth season" and added, "Don Cheadle, Regina Hall, Andrew Rannells, Paul Scheer, and Casey Wilson led a fantastic cast, and we are grateful to Jordan Cahan, David Caspe, and all who worked on the show for three hilarious seasons."

Wachowski, the showrunner of Work in Progress, broke the news of the show's cancellation herself, tweeting Thursday, "Over the Thanksgiving holiday, I got the extremely disappointing news from the execs at Showtime that Work in Progress was not going to be picked up for a third season. It was a major bummer."

She added that the challenges of shooting during COVID were "extremely difficult" and said contracts for the production "were locked for two seasons," which meant Showtime would have needed to negotiate new contracts. "So the network was probably running the numbers," she wrote, "and even though a show like ours, super contained, entirely shot on location in Chicago with mostly local talent, the bottom line did not work for them compared to our viewership, which could be optimistically defined as discerning/niche. We were told it went down from season 1 to season 2. (Ok, very discerning!)"

Wachowski continued: "Since our disheartening news though, Work in Progress has made 7 top 10 lists and has been nominated for best comedy in the GLAAD awards. But unfortunately, that isn't enough to overcome the bottom line. Which is frustrating. Because shows like ours get trotted out to illustrate how networks and studios are soooo committed to diversity but then get cut before they can establish a viewership. It is a bit of a vicious cycle. At what point does the 'commitment and championing of diversity' end?"

As for Black Monday, cast member Scheer revealed on his Twitch show Thursdays With Rob and Paul last week that the series wouldn't return for a fourth season.

The show chronicled the 31st anniversary of the worst stock market crash in the history of Wall Street. Work in Progress, meanwhile, starred McEnany (who also co-created the series) as a 45-year-old self-identified "fat, queer dyke" whose misfortune and despair unexpectedly lead her to a vibrantly transformative relationship.

