Black Mirror is back with five new nightmares featuring Aaron Paul, Annie Murphy, Salma Hayek, Michael Cera, and more.

What happens when great tech innovations collide with humanity's worst impulses? A new season of Black Mirror.

Aaron Paul in 'Black Mirror' season 6 Aaron Paul in 'Black Mirror' season 6 | Credit: Nick Wall/Netflix

The last Black Mirror episodes dropped in June 2019 and a year later, the showrunner said he had no immediate plans to continue, citing the bleakness of the world. Why let the anthology series remind the world of existential dread when COVID-19 already had that covered? Evidently, things have since lightened enough for the dystopian drama to make a grand return.

The trailer itself is a trip through time and space. With one episode taking place in an alternate 1969, following two men on a perilous high-tech mission, while another follows an average present-day woman, stunned to discover her life is the subject of a prestige TV drama. Where one episode is led by a troubled starlet, another centers a meek sales assistant with murder on her mind. All the while, there are glimpses of frightening tech developments with big roles to play in the story.

Brooker previously said that surprising the audience was a key part of the season. "Partly as a challenge, and partly to keep things fresh for both me and the viewer, I began this season by deliberately upending some of my own core assumptions about what to expect," Brooker told Tudum. "The stories are all still tonally Black Mirror through and through — but with some crazy swings and more variety than ever before."

Watch the trailer below.

