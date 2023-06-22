Meet the star-studded cast of Black Mirror season 6

Annie Murphy

Episode: "Joan Is Awful" (season 6, episode 1)

Role: The titular Joan, an office drone who feels out of place in her own life — especially when she discovers that the popular streaming site Streamberry (a not-so-subtle stand-in for Netflix) has pilfered her life for a tawdry television series.

Annie Murphy won an Emmy as poor little rich girl Alexis Rose on Schitt's Creek before segueing into more dramatic territory with the AMC series Kevin Can F**k Himself. She appeared on the second season of Russian Doll as a younger version of Ruth Brenner, and will pivot back to film this summer as the voice of mermaid Chelsea in the DreamWorks animated movie Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken.