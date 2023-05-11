Black Mirror season 6 reveals episode details, new photos

A prestige TV show about your own life. A high-tech mission gone wrong. Here's our preview of the next installments of the always-prescient dystopian sci-fi series.

Ben Barnes and Salma Hayek in the new 'Black Mirror' episode 'Joan Is Awful'

Are you ready to take another look inside the black mirror? As the world has gotten more and more dystopian over the past few years, the most popular dystopian sci-fi show of recent vintage has been notably absent from our screens.

But fear no longer, because Black Mirror is roaring back to Netflix this summer with new episodes. EW can exclusively reveal the episode titles for season 6, along with descriptions, which you can check out below.

Black Mirror. Season 6 Annie Murphy on 'Black Mirror' | Credit: Nick Wall/Netflix

"Joan is Awful" is the story of an average woman who is stunned to discover a global streaming platform has launched a prestige TV drama adaptation of her life, in which she is portrayed by Hollywood A-lister Salma Hayek. In addition to Hayek, the episode stars Annie Murphy, Michael Cera, Rob Delaney, Ben Barnes, and Himesh Patel. The episode's directed by Ally Pankiw.

Directed by Sam Miller, "Loch Henry" is about a young couple who travel to a sleepy Scottish town to work on a genteel nature documentary but find themselves drawn to a juicy local story involving shocking events from the past. It stars Samuel Blenkin, Myha'la Herrold, Daniel Portman, John Hannah, and Monica Dolan.

Black Mirror. Season 6 Black Mirror. Samuel Blenkin as Davis in Black Mirror. Cr. Nick Wall/Netflix © 2023. Samuel Blenkin on 'Black Mirror' | Credit: Nick Wall/Netflix

Black Mirror. Season 6 Loch Henry 2 Myha'la Herrold on 'Black Mirror' | Credit: Nick Wall/Netflix

Black Mirror. Season 6 Black Mirror. Josh Hartnett as David in Black Mirror. Cr. Nick Wall/Netflix © 2023. Josh Hartnett on 'Black Mirror' | Credit: Nick Wall/Netflix

"Beyond the Sea" takes place in an alternate 1969, where two men on a perilous high-tech mission wrestle with the consequences of an unimaginable tragedy. Directed by John Crowley, it stars Aaron Paul, Josh Hartnett, Kate Mara, Auden Thornton, and Rory Culkin. Given the spacesuit visible in the photo below, it's worth remembering that 1969 was the year that America sent a man to the moon.

In the episode "Mazey Day," directed by Uta Briesewitz, a troubled starlet is dogged by invasive paparazzi while dealing with the consequences of a hit-and-run incident. It stars Zazie Beetz, Clara Rugaard, and Danny Ramirez.

"Demon 79" takes place in northern England in 1979, where a meek sales assistant is told she must commit terrible acts to prevent disaster. It stars Anjana Vasan, Paapa Essiedu, Katherine Rose Morley, and David Shields. Notably, this is the only episode not solely written by Black Mirror creator Charlie Brooker, but is instead co-written by former Ms. Marvel head writer Bisha K. Ali. It's directed by Toby Haynes.

Check out exclusive photos above and below. Black Mirror season 6 is set to hit Netflix in June.

Black Mirror. Season 6 Mazey Day Zazie Beetz on 'Black Mirror' | Credit: Nick Wall/Netflix

Black Mirror. Season 6 Black Mirror. Clara Rugaard as Mazey in Black Mirror. Cr. Nick Wall/Netflix © 2023. Clara Rugaard on 'Black Mirror' | Credit: Nick Wall/Netflix

Black Mirror. Season 6 Demon79 2 Anjana Vasan on 'Black Mirror' | Credit: Nick Wall/Netflix

Black Mirror. Season 6 Black Mirror. Anjana Vasan as Nida in Black Mirror. Cr. Nick Wall/Netflix © 2023. Anjana Vasan on 'Black Mirror' | Credit: Nick Wall/Netflix

