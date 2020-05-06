Black Mirror creator not working on season 6 because we already feel depressed

Black Mirror creator Charlie Brooker gives an update on season 6 of the Netflix series.

Black Mirror creator Charlie Brooker believes humanity could use a bleakness break.

Brooker revealed to the UK's Radio Times that he's not currently working on writing season 6 of Netflix's Emmy-winning series because we've already found ourselves plunged into a nightmarish dystopia like those explored in his shows.

“I’ve been busy doing things," Brooker told the publication. "I don’t know what I can say about what I’m doing and not doing. At the moment, I don’t know what stomach there would be for stories about societies falling apart, so I’m not working away on any of those [Black Mirror episodes]. I’m sort of keen to revisit my comic skill set, so I’ve been writing scripts aimed at making myself laugh.”

That fits. It's a bit like how after Donald Trump was elected, the writers of political shows said he made their jobs tougher because the reality of American politics became more wild than anything they could credibly script.

We last had new Black Mirror episodes in June 2019, which means the last batch is eligible for the upcoming Emmy Awards. For now, check out EW's ranking of all the previous Black Mirror episodes.

