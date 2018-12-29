Every Black Mirror episode ranked

For viewers who love searching for Easter eggs within Black Mirror, "Joan Is Awful" could very well be the show's best episode ever thanks to that scrolling Streamberry menu. But it's also the latest example of Black Mirror managing to predict reality. This story about people's likenesses (both those of ordinary users and celebrities like actresses Salma Hayek and Annie Murphy) and being appropriated by big tech companies to use against their will lands right in the middle of the current WGA strike, which is partly about clarifying regulations around the use of AI/deepfake technology. The multiple levels of quantum reality is mind-blowing in a way Black Mirror hasn't been for a while, and it's a treat to watch Michael Cera explain the ins and outs.