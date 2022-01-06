In this exclusive preview of the premiere episode, the actor meets with one of Miami's underground credit card scamming cartels.

See Michael K. Williams in Black Market season 2, one of the late actor's final projects

The world lost a prolific talent with the loss of Michael K. Williams, who died at 54 last September. But the late actor left behind a number of projects that are starting to make their debuts — including the second season of his Vice TV docuseries Black Market, which EW can exclusively preview above.

Williams was still in production of season 2 when he died last September, so the network tapped Tracy Morgan, Rosie Perez, and The Wire's Felicia "Snoop" Pearson to provide voiceovers for the last three episodes that Williams was unable to finish.

"I'm grateful that I was chosen to represent my brother's legacy because he meant the world to me," Pearson tells EW. "Sometimes, if you hear me speak, you'll hear my brother."

Black Market explores the complex underworld of illicit trades and how these criminal networks are reshaping our way of life. Through his raw and sincere approach, Williams ultimately sought redemption for individuals seeking to thrive in a system that has failed them. In the exclusive clip from the premiere episode, "Scam Likely," Williams has an underground rendezvous in Miami with a crew of young hustlers cashing out on a lucrative unemployment fraud scam.

His guns clearly visible on the table, the leader throws down stacks of pieces, credit cards printed with stolen information, to show Williams how much more impressive their haul is than any local drug dealer.

"I'm past coke money," the anonymous scammer says.

Aside from going behind the scenes of the new era of credit card scamming, season 2 of Black Market will give audiences unprecedented access into how New York's secret world of boosting and flipping has reshaped mainstream fashion, black market body modifications, and more.

The six-episode second season of Black Market premieres on Jan. 10 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Vice TV.

