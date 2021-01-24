Black Lightning Close Streaming Options

Is Jefferson Pierce done with Black Lightning? That seems to be the case in the first trailer for Black Lightning's fourth and final season, which the CW released Sunday morning.

"I can no longer be the man I was," Jefferson (Cress Williams) says in the 40-second promo. "Black Lightning was trying to save the world. I'm just trying to save my family." A shot later, Jefferson adds, "Black Lightning's dead." (But that's not stopping him from lighting up some cops out of costume in the teaser).

In the superhero drama's third season finale, the Pierce family successfully squashed Markovia's invasion of Freeland led by Wayne Brady's Gravedigger. Unfortunately, they suffered a major loss in the process: Jefferson's best friend Bill Henderson (Damon Gupton) died in the battle.

Based on the new synopsis for the season 4 premiere, Jefferson's dark mood in the trailer is definitely of Henderson's passing. "Jefferson Pierce is still mourning the death of his long-time friend Detective Henderson," reads the logline. "Meanwhile, Gambi (James Remar) is presented with an interesting opportunity. Lastly, Lynn (Christine Adams) and Jefferson are still not able to see eye to eye."

"Because real life, [when] you lose people like that, it's not something that just goes away," said Williams. "It is something that affects you and carries through. My guess, if I was going to be writing it, is that I think it would make Jefferson even more cautious and scared of anybody else doing this stuff, his daughters included. I think he'd be a lot more, I would hope, more cautious, and almost that would be kind of a hurdle to get over in the next season, that he's almost too cautious because he lost someone."

In other words, it seems as though Williams got his wish. When EW spoke to the actor at the end of season 3, he said he hoped the show wouldn't just move on from Henderson's death and suspected it would affect how Jefferson moved forward.

"Because real life, [when] you lose people like that, it's not something that just goes away," said Williams. "It is something that affects you and carries through. My guess, if I was going to be writing it, is that I think it would make Jefferson even more cautious and scared of anybody else doing this stuff, his daughters included. I think he'd be a lot more, I would hope, more cautious, and almost that would be kind of a hurdle to get over in the next season, that he's almost too cautious because he lost someone."

While the trailer shows both Thunder (Nafessa Williams) and Lightning (China Anne McClain, who has a reduced role this season) suited up and fighting crime in Freeland, the trailer doesn't provide any major clues about the season's big threat beyond a quick shot of Tobias Whale (Marvin "Krondon" Jones III) menacingly seated in an off-white suit.

Watch the trailer above.

Even though Black Lightning is ending, there's hope that its world will continue because the CW is developing a Painkiller spin-off centered on Jordan Calloway's Khalil Payne. The potential series will be introduced via a backdoor pilot in the final season.

Close Streaming Options

Related content: