Black Lightning star Marvin Jones III says he's 'very satisfied' with Tobias' ending

You don't want to miss Black Lightning's final two episodes, according to star Marvin Jones III.

"I consider them both finales," Tobias Whale's portrayer tells EW. "They both have finale-level action and unpredictability in them."

Black Lightning - The Book of Reconstruction: Chapter Three Marvin "Krondon" Jones III as Tobias on CW's "Black Lightning." | Credit: The CW

In the CW superhero drama's last episode, Tobias was elected Mayor of Freeland, as if he wasn't already a major threat after de-powering Black Lightning (Cress Williams) and Thunder (Nafessa Williams). As we head into the show's final run, Tobias is this much closer to securing a seat on the mysterious Shadow Board, an evil organization that was finally revealed in season 4's 10th episode.

"He's reaching an apex here. The Shadow Board has been his goal the whole time, and it's going to be interesting to see how that all pans out," says Jones. "It was very interesting for me playing the role because, again, this is something that I've been working towards for the last few years. It was something that was kind of keeping him from [becoming] his wholly realized-self."

The villain is also heading toward final confrontations with Black Lightning and Khalil (Jordan Calloway), which is quite a revenge triangle.

"I don't want to give away too much, but I will say Khalil has just as much revenge in his spirit for Tobias as Jefferson does at the this point. Tobias has kind of made a real enemy of everyone, really, especially the poor people [in Freeland]. So it's going to be very interesting to see who's going to get Tobias in the end." says Jones. "I don't think [any] viewer would be disappointed in how we're wrapping this up."

In fact, Jones himself is very pleased with how Tobias' journey ends in the series finale. "I was very satisfied," he says. "It's funny that I'm saying that because I've been going back and forth for the last six months on how this could end. I am satisfied and happy with the conclusion."

Black Lightning airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on the CW.

