Image zoom Bob Mahoney/The CW

Black Lightning star Cress Williams isn't ready to say goodbye to Damon Gupton or Chief Henderson on Black Lightning.

In January, Gupton revealed that he was let go from the CW superhero drama because Henderson wasn't part of the plans for season 4. So, Monday's season 3 finale serves as a swan song for Jefferson Pierce's (Williams) best friend, much to Williams' disappointment.

"I can tell you I'm not happy about it, both from a character and from an acting standpoint," Williams tells EW. "He was one of my favorite people to work with. I think we both love working with each other and always talked about just wanting more and more scenes together."

That being said, Williams doesn't think fans will be disappointed by Gupton's send-off. "It's going to be emotional. It's going to be unexpected. I think without totally giving things away, that's the best I can say. And I hope it frustrates the audience, in a good way," he says.

Image zoom Annette Brown/The CW

The season-ender will also bring the Markovia and ASA storyline to a head as Williams' Black Lightning faces off against Wayne Brady's Gravedigger once again. This time around, though, the conflict is even more complicated because Jefferson just learned that the murderous super soldier is actually his great-uncle. Family is very important to Jefferson, so this discovery means a lot to him. Alas, the same can't be said for Gravedigger.

"Unfortunately, Gravedigger really doesn't so much care," says Williams. "The thing is a lot of dramatic things happen, and they happen at such a fast, fast pace. There's not a lot of time to have this sit down heart-to-heart with Gravedigger and go, 'Hey, we're family.' It's kind of being addressed in the middle of just high, high stakes and everything. So, we never fully get to address it."

Even though their big fight scene, which opens the episode, was difficult to shoot and required a lot of waiting around, Williams had fun doing it because it gave him a chance to spend time with Brady.

"It's funny, because pretty much every time me and Wayne are in a scene together, there's always action and effects that are heavy in the scene. Just the way that it's structured, we don't have a scene where we sit down and we have a glass of wine, and we talk. It's always just like action, and so there's a lot of technical stuff that goes on," he says. "So when you're doing stuff like that, there's a lot of waiting. So I think for us, it was just the opportunity to chat here and there, and catch up, and watch him do things for the first time, like work nights and be put on wires, and all the technical things that happen, and watch him experience those for the first time, and chat about that. So it was fun."

Image zoom Annette Brown/The CW

Williams also experienced his own first, too. "It's pretty much the first episode I've been in where I've been in my suit and I've been Black Lightning literally the entire episode. I don't think we've ever done that. And so that was the first thing I realized [when I read the script], as far as just the level of action, and the level of just non-stop Black Lightning that was going to be involved."

Black Lightning airs Monday at 9 p.m. on The CW.

