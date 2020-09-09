Old-ish would follow Dre Johnson’s parents, Ruby and Earl, as they give love a second chance.

Black-ish spinoff starring Laurence Fishburne and Jenifer Lewis in the works

Black-ish type TV Show network ABC genre Comedy

ABC might be adding another ish to its roster.

The network is currently developing old-ish, the latest spinoff from Kenya Barris' Black-ish. The new series would be the third spinoff of the property, following grown-ish and mixed-ish.

"This Black-ish spinoff follows Dre Johnson’s parents, Ruby (Jenifer Lewis) and Earl (Laurence Fishburne), as they give love a second chance," the official logline for old-ish reads. "When they move to a rapidly gentrifying neighborhood of Los Angeles, they’ll meet characters who represent the old and new faces of the community as they try to make it work as a married couple. Again."

Barris will write the script and executive produce alongside Fishburne and Helen Sugland's Cinema Gypsy, E. Brian Dobbins' Artists First, and Anderson. In addition to starring, Lewis will also produce the series.

Black-ish recently wrapped up its sixth season in May. In the finale, Dre learned the hard way that his parents were giving their romance another go, by walking in on them making love. If the logline is any indication, Old-ish would continue along that vein.

Lewis and Fishburne are expected to continue their roles on the next season of Black-ish.

