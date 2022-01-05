The premiere of the ABC sitcom's final season saw Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross's characters unexpectedly befriend the former First Lady.

Here's how Michelle Obama ended up at dinner with the Johnsons in the Black-ish premiere

TRACEE ELLIS ROSS, ANTHONY ANDERSON Black-ish type TV Show network ABC genre Comedy

Former First Lady Michelle Obama's guest-starring role on Black-ish may have been teased for a while, but the way she meets Dre and Bow Johnson actually comes as a bit of a surprise to the couple.

In Tuesday night's episode "That's What Friends Are For," the premiere of the pivotal ABC sitcom's eighth and final season, Anthony Anderson's patriarch Dre laments having to deal with the "dud" husbands of the interesting women his doctor wife meets at parties.

Rainbow (Tracee Ellis Ross) believes the When We All Vote fundraiser will be different though, especially since the invite advertises a special guest.

"It's going to be John Legend, it's always John Legend," quips Dre.

BLACK-ISH Michelle Obama meets Dre (Anthony Anderson) and Rainbow (Tracee Ellis Ross) on 'Black-ish.' | Credit: ABC/Richard Cartwright

Of course, the mystery guest is Mrs. Obama instead — who we later learn hit it off so well with the Johnsons at the event that she is coming over to the family's house for dinner.

Excited as their children and Dre's parents are, Bow stresses to them, "All of you are banned because this — this is something that's just for Dre and I."

The Becoming author's visit to the Johnson household goes smoothly, despite the rest of the family not following orders — bombarding Obama with fake accents, unsolicited selfies, and clothing samples for her daughters Sasha and Malia. It even looks like Dre's dream of befriending a couple where both people are interesting is about to happen with one of the most interesting couples in the world.

That hope is quickly dashed though when the Johnsons' request for another hangout, possibly with Mr. Obama in attendance this time, is answered via text with "Why don't you and I set a date? I'm not sure about Barack ... He's so busy working on his next book."

BLACK-ISH Michelle Obama visits the Johnson household on the 'Black-ish' season 8 premiere. | Credit: ABC/Richard Cartwright

Suddenly, it is Dre who is the "dud." Bow promises him though that "If we can't hang out as a couple then I don't need to hang out with Michelle Obama. We're a package." And while the final season of the show may not have any more appearances from the former First couple, meeting Michelle Obama did help the Black-ish couple realize they would like to have more couple friends who are Black.

After all, "What does it say about us that we're more comfortable with the First Lady than the parents at school?" asks Dre. "We need to find our people," concludes Bow.

Black-ish airs Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: