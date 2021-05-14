ABC renews Black-ish for 8th and final season

TRACEE ELLIS ROSS, ANTHONY ANDERSON Black-ish type TV Show network ABC genre Comedy

The groundbreaking ABC sitcom Black-ish will be coming to an end soon.

Creator Kenya Barris was the first to announce that the show has been renewed for its eighth and final season with a video posted to Instagram featuring cast members like Anthony Anderson, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Laurence Fishburne reflecting on the impact the series has made on television.

Barris adds his commentary in the Instagram caption, calling the news "both exciting and bittersweet" before noting, "In this day and age it is rare to get to decide when your show should come to an end, and we are grateful along with ABC to be able to make this final season exactly what we'd hoped for – and to do it with the entire and AMAZINGLY STELLAR cast coming back to close this chapter out with us the right way!"

"This show has changed my life in so many ways and I am so proud of the conversations we've started along the way," he adds, before highlighting the show's champions for "allowing us to change not just the narrative of Black Families, but of Family, Culture, and the World in general. All the while allowing us to talk about things that people were not supposed to talk about period... especially on a network television comedy."

Barris concludes his message, "Tears fill my eyes and a smile brightens my face as I say thank you to ALL of my blackish family for all you have given of yourselves."

The show about the Johnsons, a Black upper middle class family striving to maintain a sense of cultural identity has been consistently nominated at the Emmys for its commitment to address serious subject matter from the movement for Black lives, to even the global pandemic, and voter rights this year.

The current running seventh season ends Tuesday with a finale titled "Urban Legend" that covers Dre (Anderson) considering a career move from the urban marketing team at his ad agency, Stevens & Lido.

BLACK-ISH Group portrait of the 'Black-ish' cast promoting Season 7. | Credit: Kadir Nelson/ABC

Black-ish airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

