Black Friday TV deals are live! Shop OLED TVs up to $1,000 off
Post-Thanksgiving sales encompass just about everything these days, from streaming subscriptions to Nintendo, PlayStation, and Xbox gaming essentials, but the one item many people look forward to buying most on Black Friday is a big-screen TV. A 4K LED or OLED screen can cost thousands at full price, so when these TVs are marked down to their lowest prices of the year, they tend to go quickly.
Past Black Fridays have included huge price cuts on 4K smart TVs from top brands like Samsung, Sony, LG, TCL, Hisense, and Vizio, and this year is no different. Those ready to splurge can now find OLED screens like Sony's top-of-the-line 77-inch Bravia XR 4K TV, LG's C1 series 77-inch option, and even LG's 65-inch 8K TV on sale at Amazon and Walmart for as much as $1,000 off. Less expensive options got even more affordable, including Hisense's 55-inch ULED Android smart TV for $650, Vizio's M-Series 50-inch QLED 4K screen for just $498, and Amazon's own 50-inch Omni Series Fire TV for just $360.
Keep reading for EW's 50 best deals on TVs this Black Friday, and check out more can't-miss Black Friday deals here.
Samsung Black Friday TV deals
Samsung has really pulled out all the stops this Black Friday with discounts as big as $1,000 off its most luxurious options such as the 65-inch Terrace outdoor TV, the 75-inch QN85A Neo OLED 4K screen, and the 85-inch Q60A 4K smart TV. Even Samsung's the Premiere, its state-of-the-art smart laser projector, is $1,000 off, but that doesn't mean you'll have to shell out tons of savings to own a Samsung screen: Get its 60-inch Q60A QLED 4K TV for just $798 now, or its 55-inch Q70A TV for just $848.
- 60-Inch Class Q60A QLED 4K Smart TV, $797.99 (orig. $897.99) at amazon.com or walmart.com
- 70-Inch Class Q60A QLED 4K Smart TV, $997.99 (orig. $1,349.99) at walmart.com
- 85-Inch Class Q60A QLED 4K Smart TV, $1,797.99 (orig. $2,799.99) at walmart.com
- 50-Inch Class Q80A QLED 4K Smart TV, $897.99 (orig. $1,199.99) at amazon.com or samsung.com
- 75-Inch Class Q70A QLED 4K Smart TV, $1,497.99 (orig. $2,299.99) at amazon.com or samsung.com
- 55-Inch Class Q70A QLED 4K Smart TV, $847.99 (orig. $1,099.99) at amazon.com or samsung.com
- 55-Inch Class QN90A Neo QLED 4K Smart TV, $1,297.99 (orig. $1,799.99) at amazon.com
- 75-Inch Class QN85A Neo QLED 4K Smart TV, $1,997.99 (orig. $2,999.99) at amazon.com
- 50-Inch Class The Frame TV, $897.99 (orig. $1,299.99) at amazon.com
- 120-Inch Class The Premiere 4K Smart Laser Projector, $2,499.99 (orig. $3,499.99) at amazon.com or samsung.com
- 65-inch Class QLED The Terrace Outdoor TV, $3,997.99 (orig. $4,999.99) at amazon.com
Amazon Fire TV Black Friday deals
Already have a TV at home? You'll want to pick up Black Friday deals on Amazon's Fire TV sticks then. The streaming sticks are at their lowest prices of the year at up to 50 percent off, including the new 4K Max streaming stick discounted for the first time since launching this fall. If you do need a TV screen, though, Amazon's new Omni and 4-Series TVs are all on sale, with a 50-inch Omni Series 4K UHD screen now just $360.
- Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device, $24.99 (orig. $59.99) at amazon.com
- Fire TV Stick, $19.99 (orig. $39.99) at amazon.com
- Fire TV Stick 4K Max streaming device, $34.99 (orig. $59.99) at amazon.com
- Fire TV 43" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV, $269.99 (orig. $369.99) at amazon.com
- Fire TV 50" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV, $329.99 (orig. $469.99) at amazon.com
- Fire TV 43" Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV, $299.99 (orig. $409.99) at amazon.com
- Fire TV 50" Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV, $359.99 (orig. $509.99) at amazon.com
- Fire TV 55" Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV, $409.99 (orig. $559.99) at amazon.com
Sony Black Friday TV deals
Sony's Bravia XR screens top most people's lists when it comes to investment-worthy TV screens, and this Black Friday you'll find them on sale for as much as $700 off. If you want the best of the best, pick up the A80J OLED screen for $500 off or the X95J 4K screen with Full Array LED for $2,298. More affordable options are available, too, including the 50-inch X90J Bravia XR TV for $888 or even a 65-inch X85J LED smart Google TV for $998.
- 65-Inch Bravia XR A80J 4K HDR OLED with Smart Google TV, $1,798 (orig. $2,198) at walmart.com
- 77-Inch Bravia XR A80J 4K HDR OLED with Smart Google TV, $2,998 (orig. $3,498.99) at walmart.com
- 50-Inch Bravia XR X90J 4K HDR Full Array LED with Smart Google TV, $888 (orig. $1,099.99) at walmart.com
- 75-Inch Bravia XR X90J 4K HDR Full Array LED with Smart Google TV, $1,598 (orig. $2,099.99) at walmart.com
- 65-Inch X85J 4K HDR LED with Smart Google TV, $998 (orig. $1,199.99) at walmart.com
- 55-Inch X85J 4K HDR LED with Smart Google TV, $848 (orig. $999.99) at amazon.com
- 85-Inch X91J 4K HDR Full Array LED with Smart Google TV, $2,198 (orig. $2,799) at walmart.com
- 75-Inch Bravia XR X95J 4K HDR Full Array LED with Smart Google TV, $2,298 (orig. $2,999.99) at walmart.com
LG Black Friday TV deals
It's the OLED haul that the pixel- and definition-obsessed will want to shop: LG's A1, C1, and G1 series TVs with OLED displays are all marked down at Amazon right now, with the most affordable being an $897 48-inch A1 option. If you're looking for a widescreen, pick up the 77-inch C1 screen for $2,896 (after a $903 discount) or the 80 series 65-inch smart UHD TV with LED display for just $646. Ready to go all out? The brand's 65-inch QNED MiniLED 99 Series 8K smart TV is now $1,000 off for $2,496 at Amazon.
- NanoCell 80 Series 55-inch 4K Smart UHD TV, $676.99 (orig. $799.99) at amazon.com
- NanoCell 80 Series 65-inch 4K Smart UHD TV, $796.99 (orig. $1,399.99) at walmart.com
- NanoCell 90 Series 2021 55 inch 4K Smart UHD TV, $896.99 (orig. $1,299.99) at walmart.com
- A1 55 inch Class 4K Smart OLED TV, $1,096.99 (orig. $1,699.99) at walmart.com
- C1 65 inch Class 4K Smart OLED TV, $1,796.99 (orig. $2,699.99) at amazon.com or walmart.com
- C1 77 inch Class 4K Smart OLED TV, $2,896.99 (orig. $3,799.99) at amazon.com
- A1 48 inch Class 4K Smart OLED TV, $896.99 (orig. $1,199.99) at walmart.com
- G1 55-inch Class With Gallery Design 4K Smart OLED EVO TV, $1,696.99 (orig. $1,896.99) at amazon.com
- 80 Series 65-inch Class 4K Smart UHD TV, $646.99 (orig. $799.99) at amazon.com
- QNED MiniLED 99 Series 2021 65 inch Class 8K Smart TV, $2,496.99 (orig. $3,496.99) at walmart.com
TCL Black Friday TV deals
TCL might be known for its affordable TVs that are often spotted on Amazon's best-sellers list, but Black Friday makes for a great time to pick up more luxurious screens from the brand. Its 6-Series 65-inch screen that typically sells for $1,500 is now just $898, while its 75-inch 5-Series TV is $500 off.
- 65-Inch Class 6-Series 4K QLED Dolby Vision HDR Smart Roku TV, $799.99 (orig. $1,499.99) at amazon.com
- 75-Inch Class 6-Series 4K QLED Dolby Vision HDR Smart Roku TV, $1,298 (orig. $1,399.99) at walmart.com
- 75-Inch Class 5-Series 4K QLED Dolby Vision HDR Smart Roku TV, $999 (orig. $1,499.99) at walmart.com
- 85-Inch Class 4K QLED Dolby Vision HDR Smart Roku TV, $2,499.99 (orig. $2,999.99) at walmart.com
Hisense Black Friday TV deals
Another shopper-loved affordable TV brand, Hisense's Black Friday deals include its 75-inch ULED smart Android TV that's usually $1,500 for $1,200. If you want something for less than $500, though, pick up the 2020 Quantum ULED 50-inch screen for just $450 right now.
- 55-Inch 4K ULED Android Smart TV, $649.99 (orig. $849.99) at amazon.com
- 75-Inch 4K ULED Android Smart TV, $1,199.99 (orig. $1,499.99) at amazon.com
- 55-Inch 4K ULED Premium Android Smart TV, $749.99 (orig. $999.99) at walmart.com
- 50-Inch 2020 Quantum 4K ULED Android Smart TV, $429.99 (orig. $544.95) at amazon.com
Vizio Black Friday TV deals
Vizio's screens are perfect for gamers with their fantastic colors and fast-processing engines, and most TVs by the brand are currently less than $600 — including a 65-inch M-series smart TV and the 55-inch 4K V-series screen. You can even get a home theater soundbar by the brand for $60 off.
- M-Series Quantum 65-Inch Class 4K HDR Smart TV, $598 (orig. $678) at walmart.com
- V-Series 55-Inch Class 4K HDR Smart TV, $428 (orig. $499.99) at walmart.com
- P-Series Quantum 75-Inch Class 4K HDR Smart TV, $1,599 (orig. $1,999.99) at amazon.com
- M-Series Quantum 50-Inch Class 4K HDR Smart TV, $498 (orig. $698) at walmart.com
- V-Series 2.1 Home Theater Sound Bar, $129.99 (orig. $189.99) at bestbuy.com
Shop more Black Friday 2021 deals:
- AirPods Pro are at their lowest prices ever for Black Friday — up to $90 off
- Black Friday TV deals are live! Shop OLED TVs up to $1,000 off
- The 24 best Xbox Black Friday deals to shop now, from Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy to controllers
- The best Black Friday Nintendo Switch gaming deals, from Mario Golf to Pokémon