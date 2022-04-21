The ex–reality star also smashed a gingerbread house during the former couple's 2016 altercation.

Blac Chyna says wrapping cord around Rob Kardashian's throat, grabbing gun was her 'being funny' during trial

During the second day of the ongoing trial between Blac Chyna and the Kardashian family, the former reality star and ex-fiancée of Rob Kardashian said her actions during their December 2016 altercation — including her wrapping a charging cord around his throat and grabbing his unloaded gun — were done in jest.

Taking the stand to testify, Chyna provided details of the incidents, which allegedly took place on the same day the couple's reality show, Rob & Chyna, was renewed for a second season.

Chyna's $100 million lawsuit against the Kardashians alleges that matriarch Kris Jenner and her daughters, Kim, Khloe, and Kylie fabricated the events of the fight to get her show cancelled and end her TV career.

At the trial, Chyna said she was "just doing silly stuff with my fiancé" that day to celebrate their success.

Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian Blac Chyna and her ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian | Credit: Prince Williams/WireImage

"I came up behind him, doing that jokingly to get his attention," she testified of wrapping the cord around his throat while he was ignoring her and playing video games. She also explained her reasoning for grabbing the gun, telling the judge, "He was already messing with it — that's why I grabbed it. I was being funny while he was on FaceTime with his friends."

The following morning, things turned sour, as Chyna alleged that the couple had an argument that involved him grabbing her phone and accusing her of seeing other men. To retaliate, she admitted to inflicting property damage.

"I smashed a gingerbread house because I was really upset," she told the judge during her testimony. "Then I damaged a TV."

Blac Chyna Birthday Celebration And Unveiling Of Her "Chymoji" Emoji Collection Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian | Credit: Gabriel Olsen/WireImage

However, Chyna denied that she physically hit Kardashian.

Among Chyna's lawsuit claims is the accusation that Rob & Chyna's cancellation after its second season wasn't because the two broke up, but because Jenner and her daughters went behind the scenes at E!, urging higher-ups to ax the show because Chyna had supposedly "physically abused" her fiancé.

All four Kardashians are defendants in the case and claim that Chyna's "displays of anger and aggression" made them worry for their son and brother. Since getting together in January 2016 and having their first child in July, the couple experienced numerous tumultuous incidents, starting with tiffs over Instagram and culminating in Kardashian's graphic Instagram accusations that Chyna was sleeping with other men.

Representatives for Chyna and Kardashian did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

