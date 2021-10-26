A public domain photo of The Office star B.J. Novak is being used on random products worldwide

Now B.J. Novak knows how Phyllis and Oscar felt.

Novak, who memorably played ambitious-temp-turned-corporate-jerk-turned-scheming-temp Ryan Howard on The Office, revealed Monday on Instagram that a photo of him is being used to sell everything from face paint in Uruguay to cologne in Sweden.

In addition to sharing the hilarious visual evidence, the creator of FX on Hulu's The Premise wrote, "Years ago, someone mistakenly put an image of me on a public domain site, and now apparently I am on products all around the world, but I am too amused to do anything about it."

Is it possible that these businesses actually got the idea from Novak himself? The Office's season 7 episode "Garage Sale" is most notable for the engagement of Michael (Steve Carell) and Holly (Amy Ryan), but it also features Ryan attempting to sell his mom's homemade pesto and salsa. But it was his co-workers Phyllis (Phyllis Smith) and Oscar (Oscar Nuñez) who were unknowingly used as the faces of Mama Sally's Homemade Pesto and Senor Chico's Hot Cha Cha.

Yes, that's what he did.

